Soundcore had only recently installed the 360° Spatial Audio in the Liberty 4 in-ears and is now sending a handy Bluetooth speaker with this technology and LDAC codec support for high-resolution music transmission to the advance sale.

For the next 24 days you can use the Soundcore Motion X600 with a deposit of 1€ 50€ discount for 149,99€ Purchase on Soundcore.com. It should be available on Amzon.de from May 9th.

The speaker is currently only open De.soundcore.com in an early bird campaign for 149,99€ found on offer. Amazon and other platforms will probably follow from May 9th.

Technical Daten des Soundcore Motion X600 a

Soundcore Motion X600 driver 2x tweeters, 2x mid-woofers, 1x passive membrane, 1x full-range speaker top Performance 50 Watt frequency range 40 KHz connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 connections USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack battery pack 6400 mAh, 12 h runtime Features Spatial 360° audio, LDAC codec, IPX7, 3 integrated DSP amplifiers Mass weight 30 x 8,1 x 12 cm bei 1,98 kg Preis €199 RRP

optics

The basic design somehow reminds me of the Soundcore 2 or Boost or Pro Bluetooth speakers from 2017: but on steroids, much more stylish and also larger. Yes, I know: Soundcore “Motion” is in the name and is therefore more aimed at the Motion Boom and Soundcore Motion+ speakers. 😅

With a weight of 1.98 kg and dimensions of 30 x 8.1 x 12 cm, it is no longer a lightweight and has been given a carrying handle. However, this is not movable and remains in one place. The body was made of chic aluminum and exudes a certain quality.

5x drivers & LDAC support

So that it doesn’t get boring and the spatiality is also expanded when listening, 5 drivers are installed in the chic housing. In the front are 2x tweeters as well as 2x mid-wooferson the top a another full-range speaker and on the back a Passivmembran for the bass reproduction.

As a result, the drivers radiate significantly more into the room and, under optimal conditions, can also radiate and reflect well on the walls. The whole setup will go through 3 built-in DSP amplifiers cheered.

Dank LDAC Codec You can now also enjoy support lossless music playback, as long as you can call the appropriate high-resolution music your own. There is also one accordingly Hi-Res Wireless Certification before. Most Bluetooth speakers tend to use the AptX Codec mit 354 kBit/s which is only a good third of the bandwidth in the transmission compared to LDAC Codec mit 990 kBit/s can deliver.

It goes without saying that enough bandwidth is available Bluetooth 5.3 used. A wired playback via AUX input but it is still possible.

360° Spatial Audio

Some will TO generated sound change for more space certainly already know. So should the normal standard stereo audio sources with more space and a almost 360° effect changed become. If you are a fan of unadulterated, original mastered music, you will certainly skip this mode and continue to enjoy your music in stereo.

With such a speaker, the stereo effect cannot always be output so precisely. This is simply due to the more compact design. But if you want to provide a little more distributed acoustics in your booth, you can try this function out.

As usual, the speaker can also be used with the Soundcore App be paired. There, an equalizer can be adapted to personal listening habits, there are also updates via the app and a few smaller settings can also be made easily.

12h Akku

With 6400 mAh capacity should up to 12 hours term can be reached. Consistently a decent runtime if you only want to listen to a few hours of music throughout the day. Loading is done with USB-Typ-C port on the back.

Conclusion/assessment Buy Soundcore Motion X600?

The loudspeaker definitely looks good and is also a real Kaventsmann with a width of 30 cm and the carrying handle. Of course, it’s difficult to classify the sound without a test device, but Soundcore has always been able to convince with a good mix and reasonable playback in the past.

With the naming, the speaker is aimed at the Motion Boom and Motion Boom+, which are located at ~€90 and €140. The Bluetooth speakers didn’t necessarily have quite as much boom, i.e. depth, so we are curious to see what the 3 DSP chips will now push out of the drivers of the X600.

Again, we’re talking about a ~$200 Bluetooth speaker that sells for $150 in the initial promotion. Of course, it has to compete with completely different manufacturers in terms of sound.

We may also be provided with a test device so that we can put the acoustics to the acid test.