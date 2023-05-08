Soundcore Space Q45 buy cheap from 107€ (05/2023)

Soundcore is once again working hard to successfully isolate our outside world from us and be able to enjoy music. The Soundcore Space Q45 is technically up to date again and if Soundcore doesn’t simply give up its habits, the workmanship should also be at a very good level again.

With a new name, the Soundcore Space Q45 the successor to the popular Soundcore Life Q35. In addition to the new name, Soundcore claims to have revised the acoustics again, including the battery life. The price is also adjusted with the new name. So you get the ANC headphones for a price 106,99€ on Amazon.de.

Technical specifications

Soundcore Space Q45 Soundcore Life Q35 Sound profile 40 mm dynamic audio drivers, individual EQ via app, LDAC technology 40 mm dynamic audio drivers, individual EQ via app, LDAC technology Calls 2 microphones with uplink noise cancellation and AI 2 microphones with uplink noise cancellation and AI connectivity Bluetooth 5.3To Bluetooth 5.0, AUX with integrated microphone, NFC battery power 65 hours (ANC off) 50 hours (ANC an) 60 hours (ANC off) 40 hours (ANC on) More properties dual connection, Travel case, foldable Motion detection, foldable, travel case frequency range 20-40.000 Hz 20Hz-20kHz (Bluetooth), 16-40kHz (Aux) impedance 16 Oh 16 Oh

More metal and slightly revised design

Compared to the predecessor, the design has been revised slightly and adjusted a little here and there. So will deThe headband and the foldable arm, i.e. the connection between the headphones and the headband, are reinforced with metal. This is a metal core that is partially covered with plastic. The controls are also placed slightly differently due to the new suspension and the slightly different design.

At the moment you can only get the headphones in black, where the predecessor is still available in 3 different colors. But that can still change and it wouldn’t be the first time that Soundcore only delivers additional color variants later.

40mm driver and powerful battery

Soundcore is used again for the sound 40mm driver with a frequency range of 20 to 40,000 Hz and an impedance of 16 Ω. According to Soundcore, the sound has been completely revised and improved. However, we can neither confirm nor refute this statement before a test. However, it should also be mentioned here that the sound image can adjust it yourself with the equalizer in the app.

When it comes to battery life, the Q45 have an impressive battery life of up to 50 hours with ANC on and for a term of up to 65 hours without ANC. As always, however, the runtime depends on the volume. Most of the manufacturer’s specifications are given with a volume of 50%.

The headphones are charged via USB-C. 5 minutes charging time should be enough for a running time of 4 hours. However, this value most likely refers to a runtime without ANC.

Bluetooth 5.3 and LDAC

With the Soundcore Space Q45, you rely on the latest Bluetooth 5.3 Chip with the codecs SBC and AAC. On Android you can also click use Sony’s LDAC codec. Thanks to the high-resolution codec, the headphones are too Hi-Res wireless certified. In addition, there is a dual-device connection that can be activated or deactivated under the AAC codec in the sound core.

Active noise cancellation with 5 levels

Soundcore uses active noise suppression Noise cancellation that can be adjusted in 5 levels. For the lazy people you can also add one in the Soundcore app adaptive ANC mode switch on, this automatically adjusts the strength of the noise suppression to the ambient volume. Furthermore, there is one more transparency mode with the headphones, which can also be adjusted in 5 stages.

app and equipment

We have already mentioned the app here and there in the article and take a closer look at the functions here. Next to the ANC settings can also be used in the app Enable LDAC codec. In addition, you will find the equalizer and updates can be installed.

Otherwise you will find the standard equipment that you are familiar with from other headphones. This is how you install a microphone for telephony, which is good according to the first comments, but still has room for improvement.

Soundcore throws a new name and a completely revised headphone onto the market here with the Q45. Thanks to the improved materials, the headphones should be on a better level than the Soundcore Life Q35. All in all, you get a well-rounded overall package from Anker. On the negative side, with the new name, the RRP has gone up again by €50.