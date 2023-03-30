It’s been a while since we immediately thought of the term “cool” when we heard about a product. The Soundcore VR P10 are not a real innovation, because Anker has not reinvented the concept of true wireless earbuds – but transferred it to a new, innovative technology market, adapted it and made it “cool” again.

What makes these headphones so cool? On the surface, it’s the unique, futuristic and surprisingly well thought-out design. But the manufacturer has also done a lot on the inside so that these headphones can stand out from the crowd. In the test, we show what makes these earbuds so good, what works less well and what special features the overall package has.

Design and comfort



The Soundcore VR P10 seem to be a small ray of hope in the ever-growing sea of ​​boring in-ear headphones. Many are made of black, monotonous plastic and offer no variety or interesting designs for customers. Anker does things differently here. Opening the packaging reveals a white, rounded charging case, adorned with a (still) black circle slightly below the center and the silver Soundcore logo above it. If you take the case out of the packaging and open it, several elements light up in a beautiful shade of purple: the charge level indicator on the case, which was previously black, and the status LEDs on the earbuds themselves.

We think the design of the overall package is fabulous. It’s modern, aesthetic in a way, and definitely eye-catching. The plugs have the standard shape that we already know from other chest wireless headphones (TWS), but that’s a good thing. The plugs have a gray button complemented by three status LEDs. These can light up in different colors and indicate the condition of the headphones. In the black interior of the case, they are arranged in a very presenting way and are held in place by strong magnets. At the back of the case there is also space for the wireless dongle, which we will discuss in more detail later.

The small LED bar design fits in with the rest of the overall package. It’s magnetically housed in the case, so you don’t have to take it with you separately. So there is not so much risk of losing him. The plugs themselves are relatively big, but they don’t weigh much at 5 grams each and therefore sit comfortably in the ear. With case and dongle, we end up with a weight of 48 grams.

equipment and service



With the Soundcore VR P10, Anker places a great deal of emphasis on compatibility with gaming consoles and VR headsets. The included dongle, which can be connected to any USB-C-enabled device and transmits sound directly to the headphones, plays a major role. Using a dongle with the 2.4 GHz wireless connection ensures extremely low latency compared to a normal Bluetooth connection. The dongle is shaped to fit most VR headsets. It also allows you to use the headphones and charge the headset at the same time by using a passthrough USB port.

You can switch between a connection via dongle or Bluetooth with a simple gesture – it is even possible to use both communication channels at the same time. This switching between different devices is unique and very practical. For low latency, Anker relies on its in-house “Lightning Sync” technology. The manufacturer offers a simple and stylish app for the headphones. Here users can adjust the lighting effects, touch gestures, the equalizer and the behavior of the dongle. Unfortunately, there’s no in-ear detection and passive noise-cancellation is only average. But for the price, that’s okay. The operation via touch fields worked well for the most part, but we missed a small audio feedback when touching the surfaces.

Soundcore VR P10 – Image track

Technology and battery power



Anker relies on 11 millimeter drivers for the Soundcore VR P10. It’s not exceptionally large, but it’s definitely enough to deliver good sound quality – more on that in a moment. For communication, Anker relies on Bluetooth 5.2 with the new LC3 codec, which consumes less energy and is more efficient with higher transmission quality. It is commendable that the headphones are IPX4 certified and are therefore sufficiently waterproof to withstand contact with rain or body sweat.

In addition to LC3, AAC and SBC are also supported. Unfortunately, there is no support for aptX. Anker can be proud of the battery life it offers: With the Soundcore VR P10, there is around 6 hours of play time with one charge and an additional 18 hours with the charging case. Although this is not record-breaking, it can be seen and is comparable to the competition. In 10 minutes, the headphones are charged enough to play and listen to for another 90 minutes. Charging is only via USB-C, wireless charging is not available.

sound quality



We already had a good number of inexpensive in-ear headphones in our editorial office, which scored well in almost every area, except for the sound. This is definitely different with the Soundcore VR P10: The sound quality ranges between satisfactory and good. The mids and especially the highs are a problem area with many cheap headsets, but they are well balanced and not too present. The bass is somewhat weaker and is difficult to hear in many situations – and if it is, it moves in the higher frequency range. Sub-bass is almost non-existent. Singers’ vowels have always been well centered, there are few situations where they have been overly overpowered. Overall, the sound is soft, balanced and restrainedly good. The headphones are also quite loud – around 40 percent was a comfortable volume for continuous listening.

Because Anker places a clear focus on gaming and VR capabilities with the Soundcore VR P10, it’s also important to evaluate the sound quality in these situations. Especially in first person shooters, the “Super Hearing” mode is a small miracle. Enemy footsteps and movement sounds are emphasized, making them much easier to spot. However, this mode must be switched off before listening to music, otherwise everything sounds crooked. With the EQs provided in the app, you can still work on the sound a little, if desired. We only have to criticize the microphone quality: It is mediocre at best, and the user often hears it a bit muddy when spoken to. A bit disappointing for a gaming headset.

Preis



The recommended retail price for the Soundcore VR P10 is EUR 99.99. Occasionally, the VR headphones are available from various retailers for less than 80 euros. They are only available in white.

Conclusion



Pretty much everything is right with these headphones. The design is a cool, clever eye-catcher, the equipment is impressive and is particularly interesting for the gamer target group. We can’t complain about the sound quality either, the battery life is stable and the intercompatibility is a big plus. For the price of 80 euros, Anker offers a very solid overall package that can hold its own with the competition. The small flaws – such as the microphone quality or the lack of wireless charging – are easily bearable.