The Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS headphones actually have everything you need to start your day with high-resolution music via AptX-adaptive and beautify LDAC. They can convince in terms of technical equipment and price.

For many, nothing works without music, so it’s practical that the small TWS headphones are almost always ready and fit in every pocket.

Die Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS that we present to you here offer a well-rounded overall package thanks to Bluetooth 5.2, 14.2mm bio-membrane large dynamic drivers and built-in AptX adaptive as well as LDAC support. You can already order the headphones for a price 39,98€ on Amazon.de.

Specifications of the Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS

Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS driver 14.2mm bio-membrane large dynamic driver connectivity options Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth Codex AAC, SBC, aptX, aptX-Adaptive LDAC battery pack 30mAh per earphone, 300mAh charging box Features IPX4, Dual Mikrofon, CVC 8.0 Noise cancellation Weight 4.06g per earphone, 36.6g case+ earphone

Headphones without rubber caps

When designing, the manufacturer decided to use their Headphones to do without the rubber plug. Apple has that with theirs Airpods and already proven. This brings advantages, but also disadvantages that you can probably argue about until the end of time without really coming to a conclusion. So let’s try to keep things sober.

As a rule, headphones with rubber plugs/silicone ear tips have a better grip and also shield the outside world much better. The bass and the volume also come around better in the closed ear.

The disadvantage, on the other hand, is that many users have the problem that no matter which earplug you use, you cannot find a proper fit in your ear or feel pain after wearing it for a long time. The problem is avoided thanks to the half-open carrying method. The Soundpeats are only hooked into the auricle and not directly into the auditory canal. However, the sound characteristics on the ear are also slightly different than with in-ears.

So that you can also wear the headphones during sports or in light rain, the manufacturer has donated one more IPX4 certification.

wearing comfort

Due to the semi-open design, or let’s call it “hanging” design, nothing sits in or presses in the auditory canal, but only sits on the auricle. So you can still perceive the environment and have no problem with the fit in the ear. In terms of sound, however, this gap between the TS and the ear input must be bridged.

Due to the way it was worn, I had no problem listening or using the TWS headphones for a longer period of time. Light and comfortable is the best way to describe it. Ears that are very sensitive to feeling could be bothered by the cheap material and the connecting seams.

processing

Here you notice the cheap price segment of the in-ears at first glance. The charging case uses black piano lacquer, which is highly susceptible to fingerprints, and the in-ears themselves are matt, but they also quickly pick up dirt and grease from fingers and ears. Plastic that looks quite cheap is also used here. For the price that is settled, however, it is still clear.

Touch areas & wear detection

I can control the volume, play/pause and song change using the touch areas on the edge. You can also accept or reject calls or activate gaming mode. Most inputs are also accompanied acoustically.

The areas respond well, but it takes a good 2 seconds to execute the input, but it works very well. With wear detection, I don’t even have to manually pause the music or podcast when taking it out. That happens automatically.

Great drivers

The equipment of the Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS does not have to hide from anyone. The drivers are unusually large 14.2mm biomembrane driver, which should ensure a deeper bass and better intelligibility of music and sounds in the ear. Usually drivers between 6-11 mm are installed. This is where Soundpeats stands out.

Connectivity via Bluetooth 5.2

The TWS headphones are connected to the smartphone via Bluetooth 5.2 with the profiles HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP. With the audio codec, the Qualcomm QCC3040 Chip really draw on the full and also brings in addition to AAC and SBC aptX and aptX-adaptive with and also those provided with an even higher bandwidth LDAC Codec.

A gaming mode is also advertised, which works with a latency of 60ms and is intended to achieve lag-free playback when playing.

Oh and before I forget: LDAC and AptX are only available for Android devices, unfortunately Apple users can’t always use these high-resolution codecs.

Pairing is very fast and stable. I didn’t have any disconnections in the test. Pairing or reconnecting with the smartphone also works smoothly and quickly.

Klang

In fact, I haven’t had any contact with Soundpeats before. However, the Air3 Deluxe HS are not the first in-ears that the manufacturer has put on the market. Thus, it is not a newcomer to the highly competitive market.

In fact, surprisingly good sound quality is delivered for this price range.

What is immediately noticeable: the bass. In fact, despite the half-open design, a pretty good bass can be pushed into the ear. Depending on the music, it is also quite profound in good gradations with pleasant pressure. But it will probably sound a little different with every other ear and the appropriate seat.

The mids and highs are slightly raised, but offer good intelligibility and are not too dominant or shrill in the ear. Not even at the highest volume. Basically, a beautiful stage is achieved, smaller, finer details can certainly be perceived.

Whichever way you look at it: for the rather low price, a lot of sound is offered. Of course, you shouldn’t expect perfectly tuned true wireless headphones either.

In the test, I had no latencies in playback, neither when playing games nor when watching films.

microphone

Here, too, one can speak of good comprehensibility. The two microphones filter out a few ambient noises, but the whole thing still sounds a bit reverberant and partly cut off. But it is understandable.

battery pack

With energy, the headphones become one 30 mAh starken battery supplied, which should according to the manufacturer for a term of up to 5 hours enough. This is just an average value that is achieved here. Other manufacturers can conjure up a few more hours from the small batteries. However, you simply have to consider the price segment in which the Soundpeats move.

The same applies to the charging box. She owns another one 300mAh large batterywhich on paper should be enough for 5 more battery charges.

The Charging box via USB-C. A full charge of the charging box and headphones can up to 1.5 hours last.

The running time can reach the specified 5 hours at low to medium volume. Who listens to full ballet, of course, does not achieve this. If you don’t consume music via in-ears for 5-8 hours a day, you will still be able to manage with the battery for several days.

App connection

Like the more expensive representatives, Soundpeats also has an app connection. There I can access ready-made sound profiles, tune the equalizer manually or obtain updates.

There is also a small hearing test that could compensate for the deficits. In my case, however, many tones were just too quiet to hear. Normally you should hear a tone 1x, 2x or 3x. Accordingly, the evaluation was not as precise as with real in-ears that sit firmly in the ear canal.

Likewise, the presettings of the ready-made sound profiles are anything but good and usable. Rock & Roll just sounded good to my ears, the rest was reverberant, cupping, bass-heavy with reduced mids and highs. This can be done better.

Incidentally, the translation of the app also failed in places, prefer to use it in English.

Conclusion: Buy Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS?

The Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS offer exciting technical equipment with high-resolution codecs. This is anything but normal in a price segment around 50€.

Visually, of course, it doesn’t reinvent the wheel, and the manufacturer doesn’t pull out any trees when it comes to processing or the materials used. However, you can really show off when it comes to sound, and the LDAC and AptX codec support in particular makes you stand out in this segment.

First and foremost, of course, it is important whether you are satisfied with the way you carry it. In terms of sound, it’s just a little different than with normal in-ears that sit in the ear canal. Especially those who often have problems with the silicone attachments are in the right place here.