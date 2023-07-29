Home » Sounds like a horror movie, but these worms really “resurrected” after 46,000 years
Sounds like a horror movie, but these worms really “resurrected” after 46,000 years

The worms in question belong to a hitherto unknown species and have literally been trapped in the Siberian ice for entire millennia. But is it really possible? How do they do it? Let’s find out what science says.

This time we are not talking about scary worms with metal teeth, but about worms dating back to the late Pleistocene, i.e. between 45,839 and 47,769 years ago. The particularity? They never thawed. The incredible discovery was made by a team of researchers led by Anastasia Shatilovich, in a study later published in the journal Plos Geneticscoordinated by the Russian Academy of Sciences.

After carefully analyzing their DNA, the results prove that what has allowed these specimens to survive for so long is been a condition similar to hibernation called cryptobiosis.

What are the molecular and metabolic pathways that these organisms use e how long they are able to suspend vital functions it is still not entirely clear“, says Vamshidhar Gade directly from ETH Zurich, co-author of the study.

The new species was named Panagrolaimus kolymaensis in honor of the arctic river Kolyma in which they were found. The peculiarity lies in the increased production of sugar called trealosioThat it probably helps them survive in these harsh conditions. In fact, when they are subjected to dehydration they tend to increase their production, preparing themselves for cryptobiosis.

Studies were also carried out on Caenorhabditis elegans, a decidedly more common worm but at the same time very similar to P. kolymaensis. By the time the C. elegans larvae were subjected to dehydration, they survived for 480 days at a whopping -80°C.

See also  2-inch OLED display panel and pluggable switch design, ROG Azoth 75% wireless mechanical keyboard hands-on play

Apparently, even without bringing the Tasmanian tiger back to life, they come to us living beings belonging to very distant eras and different from ours.

