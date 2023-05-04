Soundwave Audio officially represents Focal headphone series and is the first to launch Focal Bathys Hi-Fi noise-canceling wireless headphones｜Headphone Information – Post76play.com

Focal launched Bathys, the first active noise-cancelling wireless headphones, which is infused with French-made patented aluminum-magnesium M-shaped hemispherical dynamic unit, stable and beautiful metal shell structure, 24/192 decoding, and even comfortable leather cushions and other configurations. As an active noise-canceling Bluetooth headset, the noise-canceling technology that pays equal attention to sound and performance, Apt-X Adaptive high-quality audio transmission, and up to 30 hours of battery life are also indispensable. In addition to wireless connection, it can also be connected to different sources through 3.5mm plug-in cable or through USB-C. Active noise reduction can be used under different connections, and it has the ultimate sound performance in any environment.

The Bathys headphones, the brand’s first wireless product, are inspired by the open and closed-back headphones of the Focal family. Ergonomically combined with refined materials, the solid construction of the aluminum body, the central adjustable white backlit flame logo, and the soft leather headband. The main shell and fuselage structure are made of aluminum alloy, with a weight of only 350g.

The headset also provides 2 noise reduction modes (ANC active noise reduction), the “Silent” mode for places with high environmental noise (airplanes, trains, etc.), and the “Soft” mode that improves concentration at home and offices. In addition, there is a “Transparency” mode that allows users to perceive the surrounding ambient sound when necessary. And compatible with SBC, AAC, aptX and aptXAdaptive codecs, and has a variety of connection options: Bluetooth5.1, 3.5mm and USB-C wired connection. Battery life can exceed 30 hours in Bluetooth and Active Noise Cancellation modes. The earphones also have an extremely fast charging function, and only need to charge for 15 minutes to listen to music for 5 hours.

Of course, to fully appreciate the wonderful sound of Bathys, its USB-DAC mode has to be mentioned. Through the included USB-C cable, connect USB-C mobile phone, tablet/laptop to enjoy high-definition music files. The file signal is sent to the Bathys DAC in a stable, low-distortion manner, which can decode high-definition files up to 24bit/192kHz. Compared with other methods, the USB-DAC mode not only has a longer battery life (42 hours), but also guarantees an excellent, uncompromising portable Headphone sound experience.

product specification

♦️Connection method: Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm, USB-C

♦️Audio decoding: SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive, aptX

♦️Unit: 40mm aluminum-magnesium M-type spherical dynamic unit

♦️Frequency Response: 15–22,000Hz

♦️Total Harmonic Distortion (THD): <0.2% @ 1kHz

♦️Battery life: 30 hours (Bluetooth and noise reduction mode on), 35 hours (3.5mm connection mode), 42 hours (USB DAC mode)

♦️Other support: Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Google Fast Pair

♦️Accessories: 3.5mm TRS (1.2m), USB-C (1.2m), portable protective case

♦️Control system: Focal & Naim App (support iOS, Android)

♦️Dimensions (with protective box): 240 x 210 x 70mm

♦️Weight: 350g

♦️Suggested retail price: HKD5,880