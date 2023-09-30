Home » Souslike Game Lies of P Introduces Game-Altering Patch: Bosses Nerfed, Weight System Adjusted
Technology

Souslike Game Lies of P Introduces Game-Altering Patch: Bosses Nerfed, Weight System Adjusted

by admin
Souslike Game Lies of P Introduces Game-Altering Patch: Bosses Nerfed, Weight System Adjusted

New Patch for Lies of P Introduces Major Changes to Game Difficulty

Gamers, brace yourselves! Lies of P, the notoriously challenging game developed by Souslike, is set to become more accessible with its latest patch. The update, outlined in detailed patch notes on Steam, includes significant adjustments to various aspects of the game that aim to make it less difficult for players.

One of the notable changes in the patch involves reducing the health points (HP) of major bosses. Players who have struggled and felt defeated by Lord Glorpus, the ancient King of Metathon, can now rejoice as the patch cuts down the boss’s HP, making it easier to defeat. Fallen Archbishop Andrews, Puppet King, and Simon Manus are among the other major bosses who will also see a decrease in their HP, providing players with a much-needed advantage.

Not stopping at bosses, Souslike has also decided to reduce the health of certain monsters found in the game’s wild areas. This adjustment is expected to streamline the gameplay experience and make encounters with these creatures less grueling.

But that’s not all! The patch also caters to players who prefer to rely less on summoning allies. In response to player feedback, fewer Star Fragments will now drop, creating more space for valuable upgrade materials and experience boosts. This change is likely to incentivize players to explore alternative strategies and enhance their gameplay without relying too heavily on external assistance.

In another major development, players can now increase their carrying capacity by spending capacity points. This feature eliminates the need for players to constantly worry about their weight and allows them to focus more on exploring the vast world of Lies of P. With the option to increase carrying capability, players can now embark on more adventurous journeys without the constant burden of spare items.

See also  Valve has released a brand-new version of the Steam interface, with a new frame, font and other designs, corresponding to the use of Steam Deck

While all these changes aim to provide a more enjoyable and accessible gameplay experience, the question remains whether these modifications will truly be beneficial for Lies of P. Some argue that the game’s challenge is an integral part of its charm and removing it may compromise its uniqueness. However, others believe that these adjustments will enable more players to delve deeper into the game and uncover its hidden gems.

Souslike’s decision to address player concerns and implement changes based on community feedback is undoubtedly a positive step towards enhancing the game’s overall appeal. Whether this latest patch will strike the right balance between difficulty and accessibility remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure – the Lies of P community eagerly awaits the new changes and the impact they will have on their gaming experience.

You may also like

26. September 2023

ITW 2023, Hiroshi Ishiguro (Atr): “Thanks to avatars...

iOS17’s New AirDrop Feature: How to Avoid Unintended...

Tried the Aqara Smart Video Doorbell G4 –...

The iPhone 14 Pro Max: The Best Value...

Area 51 and UFOs: what we have discovered...

The Battle Between Humans and AI: A Review...

Zone 2 training with the Apple Watch and...

Streamline Your Workflow: The Best Clipboard Managers for...

Italian Tech Week 2023, 13,500 participants for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy