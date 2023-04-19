South African Competition Commission recommends unconditional approval for Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition – Bahamut

Regarding Microsoft’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard, South Africa’s Competition Commission recently issued an announcement stating that they suggested that the Competition Tribunal unconditionally approve the acquisition of Activision by Microsoft’s subsidiary Anchorage (Note: Microsoft’s representative company in South Africa’s application).

The South African Competition Commission pointed out in the announcement that the concern about this transaction mainly comes from the fact that Microsoft may limit the distribution of “Calling Moment” to Microsoft’s game console Xbox after the merger, or make “Calling Moment” to exclude or destroy other companies. console makers’ ability to compete, but the Commission found that the deal was unlikely to cause major problems, that the parties had no ability or incentive to do so, and that Microsoft and Activision Blizzard had committed to continue supplying Call of Duty games to other console makers , and therefore the Commission considers that the transaction is unlikely to result in a substantial prevention or reduction of competition in the market.

The South African Competition Commission said it further found that the transaction did not raise any significant public interest issues.

The Competition Commission of South Africa stated that they will recommend that the Competition Tribunal approve the transaction. After South Africa made this decision, six countries including Brazil, Chile, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Serbia and South Africa have expressed their consent to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. According to the conclusion report, the EU plans to make a decision on May 22, while the United States is scheduled to start the review of the case in August.