South African Competition Commission recommends unconditional approval for Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition – Bahamut

Regarding Microsoft’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard, South Africa’s Competition Commission recently issued an announcement stating that they suggested that the Competition Tribunal unconditionally approve the acquisition of Activision by Microsoft’s subsidiary Anchorage (Note: Microsoft’s representative company in South Africa’s application).
The South African Competition Commission said it further found that the transaction did not raise any significant public interest issues.
The Competition Commission of South Africa stated that they will recommend that the Competition Tribunal approve the transaction. After South Africa made this decision, six countries including Brazil, Chile, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Serbia and South Africa have expressed their consent to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. According to the conclusion report, the EU plans to make a decision on May 22, while the United States is scheduled to start the review of the case in August.