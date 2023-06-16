South Korea’s Enleum HPA-23RM ear amplifier: quiet like a virgin, moving like a rabbit. Any earphones can do a job with ease! ｜Video Evaluation – Post76 Fun Network

The current DAP is already very strong, and some models are more specially strengthened in the output part. Even the big earphones can handle it. It can be said that playing headphones is really much happier than before. quality. However, if you are playing headphones at home or in the office, or you have absolutely high requirements even when going out on the street, the Enleum HPA-23RM you tried this time is worth your consideration.

Korean Fine Arts and Crafts

Enleum is not a familiar name to most earphone enthusiasts, but if you have played earphones for a certain period of time, I believe you will have heard of Bakoon. Enleum actually originated from Bakoon International in South Korea. The founder Soo In is also the key current of Bakoon. The main developer of amplification technology, so you can think of Enleum as Bakoon with similar electronic technology, but different product style. By the way, Enleum is composed of the initials of Enlightenment “Enlightenment” and the sound “eum” in Korean. HPA-23RM is the second product launched by the Enleum brand.

Sound quality first Unique RM dual mode

HPA-23RM is a pure headphone amplifier, only equipped with analog input and headphone amplifier output, it must be used with DAP or other sources. The two modes of the amplifier will automatically switch according to the power supply. “R mode” stands for Reference reference sound. It is used when connected to a USB-C power supply, and the output power can reach 1W. “M mode” stands for Mobile use. It will be powered by two built-in 18,650 lithium batteries. The output of the ear amplifiers is 500mW, which can be used for 5 hours.

The founder personally guides the development of the amplifier module, the driving force can take all the size of the earphones

The HPA-23RM uses the Ensence amplifier module developed by Soo In, the founder of Enleum. The input signal will first be amplified by this completely discrete, non-feedback line. It can also achieve lossless volume control, because there is no potential in the signal path. Potentiometers or resistors, to solve the problem of signal noise that may occur with traditional potentiometers, and more perfectly correspond to headphones with different impedances, even if you use high-sensitivity in-ear headphones, they are quiet and clean. The HPA-23RM also has two different amplifier modules with independent output terminals. The one behind the 6.3mm terminal uses a bipolar transistor for current amplification, which is improved from the famous Bakoon HPA 21, and the one behind the 3.5mm terminal is a voltage amplifier. , used in conjunction with MOSFETs, and has a JET2 bias circuit similar to that found in Enleum’s predecessor, the AMP-23R.

High hardness Aluminum body! Details and practicality go hand in hand

In terms of electronic technology, the HPA-23RM is very powerful. Enleum is designed in a more balanced style in terms of appearance. The volume dial of the switch, and the curved radiators are cleverly added on both sides of the fuselage to neutralize the water chestnuts in other parts of the fuselage.

Quiet as a virgin, moving like a rabbit! Variety of timbre

Coming to the test machine, this time I used ibasso DX300 as the source, and the headphone is led by Denon AH-D9200, first in M ​​mode, that is, built-in battery drive, connected to the 3.5mm terminal of the ear amplifier (voltage amplification) . The AH-D9200 itself is not a pair of difficult headphones. Under this setting, the background is very quiet, and the sound is good. The HPA-23RM brings more vitality to the headphones. Depth of field performance is impressive. Then turn to the 6.3mm terminal (current amplification), when listening to female voices with a fever, it feels more silky than before. The vocals are sweet, and the texture of the instruments is more delicate, which is a real and full of vitality.

After connecting to the power supply, I switched to R mode, and the earphones were also switched to high-impedance Beyerdynamic T90 Jubilee. Connecting the HPA-23RM made me feel for the first time that the sound of this pair of earphones can be described as “violent water”. It sounds like the power of rock music Very surging, the huge sound field, the weight of the instruments, and the details are all displayed through the headphones. Even if you listen to a more complex symphony, it can still show a natural three-dimensional sense and positioning. The bursting part can feel the power of the entire orchestra , and it doesn’t feel noisy, even with this hard-to-push earphone, it feels easy to do.

Conclusion: “The gameplay is varied and the degree of freedom is extremely high! The sound quality is comparable to that of a desk-level ear amplifier”

Enleum HPA-23RM is an ear amplifier with a very high degree of freedom. It has two power supplies and two amplification modes, so that it can be used in different environments, and it has a music performance that makes people love it. However, its unique design I believe it is not the cup of tea in everyone’s mind, but if you are the kind of friend who pursues sound quality in any environment, this ear amplifier that can be worn around and has the quality of a real desktop computer, I believe it will Make you unforgettable once you try it.

Features

♦ Output power: [email protected] (R mode), [email protected] (M mode)

♦ Import terminal: 3.5mm mini jack, RCA

♦ Output terminal: 6.3mm PO (current amplification), 3.5mm PO (voltage amplification)

♦ Endurance: 5 hours (M mode)

♦ Dimensions: 116mm x 164.5mm x 22mm

♦ Weight: 730g

♦ Price: HKD $24,000