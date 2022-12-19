After 4 months of flight, South Korea’s first super-Earth orbit mission, the Danuri lunar probe, began its first lunar orbit maneuver at 3:45 am on December 17, Taiwan time, and is expected to enter the final orbit on December 29.

The $180 million KPLO mission (Danuri) has a total mass of 678 kg and six separate science payloads, five of which are: terrain imager, wide-angle polarization camera, magnetometer, gamma ray spectrometer, network technology tester , developed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), and the other payload is the ShadowCam high-sensitivity camera, developed by NASA, which will probe the permanently shadowed areas of the moon’s poles to find water ice deposits, which may help Artemis planned data.

At 7:8 p.m. ET on August 4th, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket (B1052 model) lifted off from the Cape Canavera Space Force Base and successfully sent the Danuri probe to the ballistic lunar transfer orbit (BLT). Let the probe start a 134-day fuel-saving journey between the earth and the moon. So far, the probe has flown more than 5.4 million kilometers.

At 3:45 a.m. on December 17, Taiwan time, the Korea Aerospace Research Institute announced that the Danuri probe is preparing to perform the first lunar orbital maneuver into orbit, and it is expected to perform four more times on December 21, 23, 26, and 28. It maneuvered into orbit, and finally entered the final lunar polar orbit on the 29th.

Danuri represents South Korea’s first step toward its goal of landing on the moon, which also envisions sending a lander to the moon in 2032 and a mission to Mars in 2045.

▲ Danuri is expected to perform 5 maneuvers into orbit and enter the final lunar polar orbit on December 29.

(Image source: Korea Aerospace Research Institute)

