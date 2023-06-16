Home » South Korea’s SEGA leaked in advance that ATLUS’s new work “Metaphor Fantasy: ReFantazio” is not exclusive to XBOX | 4Gamers
ATLUS released a new work “Metaphor: ReFantazio” (Metaphor: ReFantazio) on the Xbox showcase a few days ago. However, only the Xbox Series X|S and Windows versions were released at that time, and even the official website wrote so, which made many players a little confused and curious.

“Metaphor Fantasy: ReFantazio” is the latest collaboration between the third and fifth generations of “Persona”, game director Katsura Hashino, character designer Soejima Shigeki, and composer Shoji Meguro.

South Korea’s SEGA also uploaded a Korean version of the promotional video after the game was announced, but it seems that the wrong version was uploaded. As a result, in the final screen, it can already be seen that the game has PS4, PS5, and Steam versions in addition to the Xbox and PC versions. In other words, what Microsoft takes is the right to publicity rather than monopoly.

South Korea’s SEGA has deleted the tweet and video after discovering the package, but the key pictures have been copied by netizens. “Metaphoric Fantasy: ReFantazio” is expected to have its first official live broadcast on the evening of June 20, and it may be released to all platforms at that time.

Metaphoric Fantasy: ReFantazio is expected to be released in 2024.

