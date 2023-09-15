Sovereign clouds, why companies need them

Guy Bartram, Cloud Evangelist, VMware, what a sovereign cloud is and why adopting it is the best way for companies to meet the challenge of capitalizing on the value of their data.

Every digital transaction in every country in the world generates new data that companies want to use to gain insights and competitive advantages. The big public cloud providers like Google, Microsoft and Amazon they manage billions, if not trillions, of digital transactions every day. Some of this data is quickly analyzed anonymously and cannot be traced back to any individual, company or entity. Other information, however, is, for better or for worse, and often without the consent or awareness of individuals. The economy of the future is not made of money, but of data.

Who are responsible?

Data security, privacy, residency and sovereignty laws and regulations, however, are a complicated and evolving landscape. evolution. A panorama composed of laws at international, regional, national and sector level. Large cloud providers have traditionally been held responsible for compliance with data privacy and security laws. Increasingly, companies and organizations using public cloud providers have also become embroiled in legal disputes.

Why businesses need sovereign clouds

So how can an organization, regardless of its size, find the right balance between the legal risk that all the data it holds represents, the ease and benefits offered by public cloud providers, and the benefits of the new digital economy where data are they the currency that drives innovation and competitive advantage?

Sanctions and legal problems

Companies that fail to capitalize on the value of their data are doomed to fail. However, companies that fail to respect Ever-evolving data protection and regulatory obligations could lead to costly fines and legal challenges. If there wasn’t already enough complexity regarding data security and privacy when it is stored and processed in data centers, the use of cloud services, where data and information is stored and processed wherever the cloud provider has a site, made the situation even more complicated.

The best way to face challenges

However, in today’s world, the use of cloud services and technologies is ubiquitous. So what’s an organization to do? Perhaps the best way to address these challenges is for organizations to adopt a sovereign cloud. A sovereign cloud is based on two fundamental principles: data residency and data sovereignty.

Data residency. To put it more simply, the data must remain or reside within the national or geographic borders of certain nations, as required by applicable laws or regulations. Although the concept is simple, in practice it can be quite complicated. Especially when it comes to large multinational companies that may have customer data from different regions or countries. Legal constraints for individual citizens’ data often require that certain data is only stored or processed in the respective country.

Different regulations

Data sovereignty. This means that the information is subject to the privacy laws and governance structures of the country or region where the data is collected. But for many organisations, what does this mean in practice? What are the laws and regulations regarding information collected about an American citizen, for example, who filled out an online form for a company based in Germany? Enterprises and sovereign clouds

Sovereign clouds aim to guarantee Comply with data residency and data sovereignty regulations, while leveraging public cloud services and offerings in a compliant manner. Given tightening geopolitical regulations on citizen data, sovereign clouds may be the only way for companies to engage in the global data economy. Or to carry out cross-border activities in the future.

Even in the United States, which has historically allowed companies and institutions to collect personal information without explicit consent, while regulating such uses to prevent or mitigate harm in specific industries, 2023 saw a change epochal. New national regulations and even those of individual states have shifted the approach to individual citizens’ data to a more “rights-based” level, which companies must respect. Many businesses are unaware of the individual legal requirements placed on them by the raft of new regulations imposed in 2023 and may be unwittingly at risk.

Focus on safety

The only sustainable solution for most organizations will be to deploy a sovereign cloud delivered by regional cloud experts. Experts specializing in meeting all legal requirements related to residency and data sovereignty. Data is the currency for transactions in the new digital economy, and the sovereign cloud is the way to participate in it with confidence.

