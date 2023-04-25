Space, another private launch to the moon fails

Listen to the audio version of the article

Mission failed for what was supposed to be the first mission of a private company to the moon. The technicians of the Tokyo base of the Ispace start-up lost contact with the Hakuto-R M1 lander at the time of the moon landing.

For long minutes the over 85,000 streaming connections waited for explanations of what had happened.

It was the founder and CEO Takeshi Hakamada who informed the audience that the contacts had been lost and now it will be necessary to understand what happened. Only the United States, the Soviet Union and China have managed to land on the moon, but all of these cases were not private missions.

epa1. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Other attempts by companies linked to the space economy such as Beresheet of Israel and Vikram of India have attempted to land on the moon in recent years without reaching their goal.

The Ispace lander launched in December 2022 with a Falcon 9 rocket from Elon Mask’s SpaceX, has been in a circular orbit since March 21 about 100 kilometers above the lunar surface.