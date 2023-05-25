Space news current 2023: All information about the successful Soyuz 2.1a launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Soyuz 2.1a is on.

This information is known for the successful launch of the Soyuz 2.1a:

The exact start time for the Soyuz 2.1a was dated for Wednesday 05/24/2023 at 12:56 p.m.

Status: The launch vehicle successfully delivered its payload(s) to the target orbit(s).

The launch service provider Soyuz 2.1a is the Russian Federal Space Agency (ROSCOSMOS). This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can see where the missile was stationed on google maps. The location is Baikonur Cosmodrome, Republic of Kazakhstan, more precisely: 31/6. A total of 1541 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 408 successful launches. Find out more information about the location here.

To keep up to date with all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

Here’s what we know about the “Progress MS-23 (84P)” mission:

The flight of the Soyuz 2.1a is the flight of a supply spaceship.

Progress pickup mission to the International Space Station.

The Soyuz 2.1a starts its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

These space programs are involved:

International Space Station

The International Space Station program is linked by a complex set of legal, political and financial arrangements between the sixteen nations involved in the project, which govern ownership of the various components, crew rights and use, and responsibilities for crew rotation and regulate the supply of the International Space Station. The project was created in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan as part of the Space Station Freedom project, as it was originally called.

International Space Station has existed since November 20, 1998.

These are the participating space organizations (International Space Station):

Canadian Space Agency: Government

European Space Agency: Multinational

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency: Government

National Aeronautics and Space Administration: Government

Russian Federal Space Agency (ROSCOSMOS): Government

Related Links:

Info

Wiki

All information about Soyuz 2.1a | Progress MS-23 (84P) at a glance:

rocket Soyuz 2.1a Full name Soyuz 2.1a launch service provider Russian Federal Space Agency (ROSCOSMOS) Missionsname Progress MS-23 (84P) Mission type supply spaceship start time 24.05.2023 Orbit low earth orbit Status started successfully Land KAZ Location Baikonur Cosmodrome, Republic of Kazakhstan

The last update time for this information is the 24.05.2023at 1:09 p.m.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? You can find out which rocks are approaching the earth in 2022 here. We also give you daily on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near the earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de