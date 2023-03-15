Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Long March 3 will be on.

When is the next Long March 3 launch?

The next start time window for the Long March 3 is currently Friday, March 17th, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to start its journey into space between 08:23 and 09:18 exactly.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider Long March 3 is the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Xichang Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Launch Complex 3 ( LC-3 ) ( LA-1 ). A total of 185 flights have taken off from here to date. The specific site currently has a total of 70 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

This is what we know about the “ChinaSat 6E” mission:

The Long March 3 flight is a flight for space-based Internet communications systems.

C- and Ku-band geostationary communications satellite for China SatCom, based on the DFH-4E satellite bus. The satellite will replace ChinaSat 6B, launched in 2007.

The Long March 3 starts its mission in the geostationary transfer orbit. The geotransfer orbit is an orbit around the earth in which satellites are positioned by launch vehicles in order to finally reach a geostationary orbit.

All information about Long March 3B/E | ChinaSat 6E (?) at a glance:

rocket Long March 3 Full name Long March 3B/E launch service provider China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation Missionsname ChinaSat 6E Mission type Flight for space-based Internet communication systems start time 17.03.2023 Orbit geostationary transfer orbit Status ready to go Land CHN Location Xichang Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China

The last update time for this information is the 14.03.2023at 08:49.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]news.de. +++

