Home Technology Space news up-to-date 2023: All details and background information about the next Long March 3 launch
Technology

Space news up-to-date 2023: All details and background information about the next Long March 3 launch

by admin
Space news up-to-date 2023: All details and background information about the next Long March 3 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Long March 3 will be on.

When is the next Long March 3 launch?

The next start time window for the Long March 3 is currently Friday, March 17th, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to start its journey into space between 08:23 and 09:18 exactly.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider Long March 3 is the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Xichang Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Launch Complex 3 ( LC-3 ) ( LA-1 ). A total of 185 flights have taken off from here to date. The specific site currently has a total of 70 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

This is what we know about the “ChinaSat 6E” mission:

The Long March 3 flight is a flight for space-based Internet communications systems.

C- and Ku-band geostationary communications satellite for China SatCom, based on the DFH-4E satellite bus. The satellite will replace ChinaSat 6B, launched in 2007.

The Long March 3 starts its mission in the geostationary transfer orbit. The geotransfer orbit is an orbit around the earth in which satellites are positioned by launch vehicles in order to finally reach a geostationary orbit.

See also  The Online Esports Tournament "KEIO CUP Apex Legends" will be held from February 25th to 26th! The prize money for the winner is 600,000 yen!

All information about Long March 3B/E | ChinaSat 6E (?) at a glance:

rocket Long March 3
Full name Long March 3B/E
launch service provider China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation
Missionsname ChinaSat 6E
Mission type Flight for space-based Internet communication systems
start time 17.03.2023
Orbit geostationary transfer orbit
Status ready to go
Land CHN
Location Xichang Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China

The last update time for this information is the 14.03.2023at 08:49.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? You can find out which rocks are approaching the earth in 2022 here. We also give you daily on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near the earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

To keep up to date with all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

roj/news.de

You may also like

Introduction to Microvideos | TechSmith

Plug and play, play live broadcast Sennheiser Profile...

Guerrilla Excited To Get Rid Of PlayStation 4...

Ohana: Child protection startup from Upper Austria brings...

How to fix call log not showing on...

Bremen with hydrogen network from 2025

OpenAI competitor Adept bucks the trend to raise...

What can the new AI from OpenAI do?

Extreme speed 7.5GB/s !! 2TB for $999 Kingsman...

AI between math and Marian apparitions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy