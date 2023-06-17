Space news up to date 2023: All details and background information about the next Miura 1 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Miura 1 will be on.

When is the next Miura 1 launch?

The exact start time for the Miura 1 is currently given for Friday, June 30th, 2023 at 00:00.

Status: The current date is a placeholder or rough estimate based on unreliable or interpreted sources.

The launch service provider Miura 1 is the Payload Aerospace S.L.. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is El Arenosillo Test Center, more precisely: Médano del Loro. A total of 0 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 0 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

To keep up to date with all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

What is Miura 1’s mission?

The flight of the Miura 1 is a test flight.

The first flight of PLD Space’s MIURA 1 SN1 technology demonstrator makes it possible to collect as much data as possible for the validation and design of the technology to be transferred and integrated in MIURA 5. In addition, this first suborbital flight allows the ZARM research institute to study microgravity conditions and collect information necessary for scientific experiments in future suborbital flights.Finally, a team from PLD Space will pick up the rocket after landing in the Atlantic.

The Miura 1 starts its mission as suborbitals Flug. This is a flight into space, but it does not escape the gravitational field of the celestial body from which it takes off. He also does not get into orbit around this celestial body. With no counter-gravity propulsion running, the aircraft falls back toward the surface.

All information about Miura 1 | SN1 Test Flight at a glance:

rocket Miura 1 Full name Miura 1 launch service provider Payload Aerospace S.L. Missionsname SN1 Test Flight Mission type test flight start time 30.06.2023 Orbit suborbitals Flug Status not yet determined Land ESP Location El Arenosillo Test Center

The last update time for this information is the 17.06.2023at 01:06.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? You can find out which rocks are approaching the earth in 2022 here. We also give you daily on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near the earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de