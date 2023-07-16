Space news up-to-date 2023: All information about the next Antares 230+ launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Antares 230+ will be on.

When is the next Antares 230+ launch?

The exact start time for the Antares 230+ is currently given for Wednesday, 08/02/2023 at 00:30.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider Antares 230+ is the Northrop Grumman Space Systems. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Wallops Island, Virginia, USA, more precisely: Launch Area 0 A. A total of 76 flights have taken off from here to date. The specific location currently has a total of 18 successful launches.

This is what we know about the “Cygnus CRS-2 NG-19” mission:

The flight of the Antares 230+ is the flight of a supply spaceship.

This is the 19th flight of Orbital ATK’s Cygnus unmanned resupply spacecraft and the 18th flight to the International Space Station under the Commercial Resupply Services contract with NASA.

The Antares 230+ starts its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

These space programs are involved:

Commercial Resupply Services

Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) are a series of flights contracted by NASA to deliver cargo and supplies to the International Space Station. In 2008, the first CRS contracts were signed, awarding $1.6 billion to SpaceX for 12 Dragon cargo flights and Orbital Sciences for eight Cygnus flights, covering deliveries through 2016. The Falcon 9 and Antares rockets were also developed under the CRS program to bring cargo systems to the ISS.

Commercial Resupply Services has existed since December 23, 2008.

These are the space organizations involved (Commercial Resupply Services):

National Aeronautics and Space Administration: GovernmentNorthrop Grumman Space Systems: CommercialSierra Nevada Corporation: CommercialSpaceX: Commercial

International Space Station

The International Space Station program is linked by a complex set of legal, political and financial arrangements between the sixteen nations involved in the project, which govern ownership of the various components, crew rights and use, and responsibilities for crew rotation and regulate the supply of the International Space Station. The project was created in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan as part of the Space Station Freedom project, as it was originally called.

International Space Station has existed since November 20, 1998.

These are the participating space organizations (International Space Station):

Canadian Space Agency: GovernmentEuropean Space Agency: MultinationalJapan Aerospace Exploration Agency: GovernmentNational Aeronautics and Space Administration: GovernmentRussian Federal Space Agency (ROSCOSMOS): Government

All information about Antares 230+ | Cygnus CRS-2 NG-19 at a glance:

RocketAntares 230+Full NameAntares 230+Launch Service ProviderNorthrop Grumman Space SystemsMission NameCygnus CRS-2 NG-19Mission TypeSupply ShipLaunch Time08/02/2023Orbital OrbitStatusReady for LaunchCountryUSALocationWallops Island, Virginia, USA

The last update time for this information is the 16.07.2023at 05:17.

