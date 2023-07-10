Space news up-to-date 2023: All information about the next Falcon 9 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space missions have started, are about to take place and which mission the Falcon 9 will be on.

When is the next Falcon 9 launch?

The exact start time for the Falcon 9 is currently given for Monday, 07/31/2023 at 00:00.

Status: The current date is a placeholder or rough estimate based on unreliable or interpreted sources.

The launch service provider Falcon 9 is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Cape Canaveral, FL, USA, more precisely: Space Launch Complex 40. A total of 894 flights have taken off from here and 34 landings have been recorded. The specific location currently has a total of 187 successful launches. Find out more information about the location here.

What is Falcon 9’s mission?

The Falcon 9 flight is a flight for space-based Internet communications systems.

Fifth and sixth in a constellation of eleven high-power Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) communications satellites built by Boeing and operated by SES.

The Falcon 9 starts its mission in the mean earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 2,000 to 36,000 kilometers. It is preferably used for global communication and navigation satellites.

All information about Falcon 9 Block 5 | O3b mPower 5 & 6 at a glance:

RocketFalcon 9Full NameFalcon 9 Block 5Launch Service ProviderSpaceXMission NameO3b mPower 5 & 6Mission TypeFlight for Space-Based Internet Communications SystemsLaunch Time2023-07-31OrbitMiddle Earth OrbitStatus To Be DeterminedCountryUSALocationCape Canaveral, FL, USA

The last update time for this information is the 08.07.2023at 10:05 a.m.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

