Space news up-to-date 2023: All information about the next Long March 7 launch

This information is known about the upcoming launch of the Long March 7:

The next start time window for the Long March 7 is currently Wednesday, May 10th, 2023. The rocket is supposed to go up between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider Long March 7 is the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Wenchang Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China, more specifically: Wenchang. A total of 22 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 16 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

This is what we know about the “Tianzhou-6” mission:

The flight of the Long March 7 is the flight of a supply spaceship.

Fifth cargo transport mission to the Chinese space station.

The Long March 7 starts its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

These space programs are involved:

Tiangong space station

The Tiangong Space Station is a low-Earth orbiting space station 340 to 450 km above the Earth.

Tiangong space station exists since 04/29/2021.

These are the participating space organizations (Tiangong space station):

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation: Government

All information about Long March 7 | Tianzhou-6 at a glance:

rocket Long March 7 Full name Long March 7 launch service provider China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation Missionsname Tianzhou-6 Mission type supply spaceship start time 10.05.2023 Orbit low earth orbit Status ready to go Land CHN Location Wenchang Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China

The last update time for this information is the 24.04.2023at 1:09 p.m.

