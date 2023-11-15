Space: the “eye” of the Sardina Radio Telescope on the Universe reopens in January

Listen to the audio version of the article

The study of the waves coming from the universe begins under the large white dish that dominates the valley of San Basilio, a small town about sixty kilometers from Cagliari. It is the Sardinia Radio Telescope, a research infrastructure of the national institute of Astrophysics, created to “study radio waves coming from the Universe” and considered a point of reference in the national and international scientific scenario. After a period of downtime for upgrading, the “eye” of the telescope will be turned back on in January to study space at high radio frequencies, up to 100 GHz.

A project financed with European funds

«One of the characteristics that make it among the most innovative and high-performance radio telescopes in Europe is the enormous collection area – explains Federica Govoni, director of Inaf, the managing body of the Sardinia radio telescope -. In fact, it is a 64 meter diameter dish that allows us to study very faint and distant celestial objects in the Universe.” The activities carried out by the Sardinia Radio Telescope, at the center of a research and development project financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF, 2014-2020 programme) for over 18 million euros, concern both scientific research and the functions of control of automatic space exploration missions and artificial satellites orbiting the earth.

From astronomical objects to gravitational waves

«The Radio Telescope was not built for a single scientific case but, on the contrary, it is equipped with a series of receivers that allow the signal of astronomical objects to be detected over a vast range of frequencies – argues the director -. At the moment it can observe the sky from 0.3 to 26 GHz, but it is already equipped to soon be able to observe up to 100 GHz. This versatility has allowed us to make important discoveries in various research fields ranging from solar physics to molecular cloud physics, from star formation to the study of pulsars up to the study of extragalactic objects such as radio galaxies, active galactic nuclei and galaxy clusters”.

The San Basilio infrastructure is part of the European scientific collaboration project EPTA (European Timing Array), «aimed at detecting the propagation of gravitational waves through the measurement of any alterations in the rotation motion of the pulsars. Data from observations performed as part of this collaboration are sent to the Jodrell Bank Center for Astrophysics for processing.” Furthermore, it has also been included in the list of radio telescopes that are part of the project called Radionet, financed until 2015 by the European Commission.

An infrastructure of primary importance

«There are two aspects that make Srt an infrastructure of primary importance at an international level» argues the director. «The first is that all astronomers in the world can request observing time with the radio telescope and conduct their own astronomical research. The second is that in addition to being an ideal instrument for applications as a “single antenna”, it also operates in the international network called Vlbi (Very long baseline interferometry), a technique that allows you to correlate the data collected by various antennas observing simultaneously a radio source, combining them in such a way as to obtain an image of higher resolution the greater the distance between the network antennas”.

