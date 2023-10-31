Space travel news currently 2023: All details and background information about the Falcon 9 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information about upcoming and past rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Falcon 9 is on.

The last start time window for the Falcon 9 is currently on Monday, October 30th, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to begin its journey into space between 11:20 p.m. and 2:22 a.m.

Status: The launch vehicle has successfully delivered its payload(s) to the target orbit(s).

The launch service provider of the Falcon 9 is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

The location is Cape Canaveral, FL, USA, more precisely: Space Launch Complex 40. A total of 916 flights have taken off from here so far and 39 landings have been recorded. The specific location currently has a total of 207 launches that have occurred.

This is what we know about the “Starlink Group 6-25” mission:

The Falcon 9 flight is a flight for space-based Internet communications systems.

A batch of 23 satellites for the Starlink megaconstellation – SpaceX’s project for a space-based Internet communications system.

The Falcon 9 begins its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO railways have the lowest energy consumption and are the easiest to reach. Spacecraft take about 100 minutes to orbit the Earth and can travel at about 7 km/s. Radio contact with a ground station lasts a maximum of 15 minutes per circuit. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned space travel, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems and research and technology testing satellites.

All information about Falcon 9 Block 5 | Starlink Group 6-25 at a glance:

RocketFalcon 9Full nameFalcon 9 Block 5Launch service providerSpaceXMission nameStarlink Group 6-25Mission typeFlight for space-based internet communication systemsLaunch timeOctober 30, 2023OrbitLow Earth orbitStatusSuccessfully launchedLandThe USALocationCape Canaveral, FL, USA

The last time this information was updated is: 31.10.2023at 12:44 a.m.

