Space travel news currently 2023: All details and background information about the next Long March 2 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information about upcoming and past rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Long March 2 will be on.

When is the next Long March 2 launch?

The next start time window for the Long March 2 is currently on Thursday, November 16th, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to begin its journey into space between 3:49 a.m. and 4:17 a.m.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider of the Long March 2 is the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. This is a government service provider.

Over this link You can see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting departure on Google Maps. The location is Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Launch Area 4 (SLS-2 / 603). A total of 209 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 108 launches completed. You can find out more information about the location here.

To stay up to date on all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

This is what we know about the mission “Unknown Payload”:

The flight of the Long March 2 is .

?

The Long March 2 begins its mission

All information about Long March 2C | Unknown Payload at a glance:

RaketeLong March 2Vollständiger NameLong March 2CStartdienstleisterChina Aerospace Science and Technology CorporationMissionsnameUnknown PayloadMissionstypStartzeit16.11.2023OrbitStatusbereit zum StartLandCHNStandortJiuquan Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China

The last time this information was updated is: 12.11.2023at 5:06 a.m.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]. +++

Asteroids near Earth? Find out which pieces of rock will approach the Earth in 2022 here. We also give you every day on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near Earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find hot news, current videos and a direct line to the editorial team.

roj/news.de

Share this: Facebook

X

