Space travel news currently 2023: All details and background information about the next Long March 2D launch

Space travel news currently 2023: All details and background information about the next Long March 2D launch

You can find out here which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are coming up soon and which mission the Long March 2D will be on.

This information is known about the upcoming launch of Long March 2D:

The next start time window for the Long March 2D is currently on Thursday, October 5th, 2023. The rocket is supposed to go off exactly between 12:14 a.m. and 12:34 a.m.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider of the Long March 2D is the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. This is a government service provider.

Over this link You can see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting departure on Google Maps. The location is Xichang Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Launch Complex 3 (LC-3/LA-1). A total of 192 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 82 completed launches. You can find out more information about the location here.

What is the mission of Long March 2D?

The flight of the Long March 2D is .

?

The Long March 2D begins its mission

All information about Long March 2D | Unknown Payload at a glance:

RaketeLong March 2DVollständiger NameLong March 2DStartdienstleisterChina Aerospace Science and Technology CorporationMissionsnameUnknown PayloadMissionstypStartzeit05.10.2023OrbitStatusbereit zum StartLandCHNStandortXichang Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China

The last time this information was updated is: 04.10.2023at 5:45 a.m.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact notice@news.de. +++

