Space travel news currently 2023: All information about today’s Long March 6A launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information about upcoming and past rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Long March 6A will be on.

When is the next Long March 6A start?

The next start time window for the Long March 6A is currently Sunday, September 10th, 2023. The rocket is supposed to go off between 4:21 a.m. and 4:59 a.m.

Status: The launch vehicle has successfully delivered its payload(s) to the target orbit(s).

The launch service provider of the Long March 6A is the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. This is a government service provider.

Over this link You can see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting departure on Google Maps. The location is Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Launch Complex 9A. A total of 123 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 3 completed launches.

To stay up to date on all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

This is what we know about the “Yaogan 40” mission:

The Long March 6A flight is a government flight with the attribute “Top Secret”.

3 Chinese reconnaissance satellites with unknown purpose, according to official information for “exploration of the electromagnetic environment”.

The Long March 6A starts its mission in the polar orbit. In space travel, polar orbits are the orbits of satellites that have an orbital inclination of 90°. The satellite moves over the north and south poles during each orbit.

All information about Long March 6A | Yaogan 40 at a glance:

RocketLong March 6AFull nameLong March 6ALaunch service providerChina Aerospace Science and Technology CorporationMission nameYaogan 40Mission typeGovernment flight in the category “Top Secret”Launch time09/10/2023OrbitPolar orbitStatusSuccessfully launchedLandCHNLocationTaiyuan Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China

The last time this information was updated is: 10.09.2023at 5:01 a.m.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact notice@news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? Find out which pieces of rock will approach the Earth in 2022 here. We also give you every day on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near Earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find hot news, current videos and a direct line to the editorial team.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

