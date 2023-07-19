SpaceX Accelerates Development of Starship as Top Priority, Says Musk

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has declared that the Starship will be the company’s “first priority” moving forward. Following the successful mission of sending two astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), Musk has directed his employees to focus their efforts on building the fully reusable rocket known as Starship.

According to an internal SpaceX email obtained by CNBC, Musk emphasized the urgency to speed up the development process of Starship. He urged employees to dedicate a significant amount of time to the project based in Texas to accelerate its construction.

With the aim of carrying up to 100 people per mission to destinations like the moon or Mars, Starship will now become the primary development goal for SpaceX. The company plans to allocate substantial resources towards minimizing risks associated with the return of the Dragon capsule, as well as advancing the Starship’s design and capabilities.

This decision comes as SpaceX has recently secured nearly $1.7 billion in funding since 2019, making its current valuation soar to $36 billion. The company’s ability to raise funds and successfully develop multiple projects simultaneously, including the Dragon spacecraft, the Starlink network satellite, and now the Starship, sets the stage for an ambitious and promising future.

Musk’s vision for SpaceX as a leading space exploration company continues to grow. He recently shared a tweet showcasing the Starship Production Complex in Boca Chica, Texas, where the rocket will be constructed. With the company’s determination and financial backing, the possibilities for SpaceX seem boundless.

As SpaceX channels its resources towards the development of Starship, the world eagerly awaits further progress on the ambitious project that could shape the future of space exploration.