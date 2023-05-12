SpaceX and California startup propose first private space station | Vast | NASA

[The Epoch Times, May 12, 2023](Epoch Times reporter Wen Hui compiled a report) California-based startup Vast is one of the newest entrants in the private spaceflight sector. It plans to use SpaceX’s launch vehicle to launch what could be the first commercial space station and ferry passengers to and from it.

According to CNN, it is not yet clear how much Vast will budget for the agreement with SpaceX announced Wednesday (May 10), and its leadership declined to comment on this; nor is it clear how much tourists (or professional astronauts) will pay to visit the space station.

Vast founder and CEO Jed McCaleb made his fortune in the cryptocurrency business. He said in a statement that the company is excited to start the journey, which will launch the world‘s first commercial space station Haven-1 and carry out a manned mission called Vast-1. McCaleb will put $300 million of his own money into the effort. He said he does not plan to seek outside investment until the company builds the proposed space station and generates revenue, though he understands the total cost of the project could exceed $300 million.

It’s unclear whether Vast will actually become the first company in the world to send a private space station into orbit. The goal of Vast is to launch in August 2025 at the earliest. However, the development of the space station is extremely complex, requires extensive testing, and also requires key technologies such as life support systems.

Vast will have an advantage, McCaleb said, because it can take advantage of the life support systems SpaceX has already developed for the Crew Dragon spacecraft, which Vast plans to use to transport passengers to its space station. He also said that Vast will also equip the Haven-1 space station with life-support consumables such as oxygen and other necessary materials, but the company does not have to develop life-support systems from scratch.

competitor

Other companies — including several backed by NASA — are also working on developing private space stations. NASA and its global partners are looking to replace the aging International Space Station, which has been in low-Earth orbit since 2000, with a privately developed space station.

Officials from the Biden administration, along with Canada, Japan and participating nations of the European Space Agency, authorized continued operation of the International Space Station through 2030. But Russia, another key partner on the ISS, says it can only guarantee participation until 2028.

Work with SpaceX

It’s unclear how much of McCaleb’s $300 million for the Haven-1 project will go to SpaceX’s launch services. Vast did not disclose financial details of the deal with SpaceX. “The Crew Dragon team and the SpaceX team and leadership really wanted to build a space station based on the Falcon 9 launch, so we were very, very aligned,” said Vast president Max Haot. “

Falcon 9 has been SpaceX’s main launch force for more than a decade. Vast’s single-structure, simple Haven-1 space station can be launched by this rocket. After Haven-1 is launched into orbit, SpaceX will provide training for its crew of four to carry out crewed missions to Vast-1.

“We are selling up to four crew seats on the first Haven-1 mission to prospective customers including domestic and international space agencies as well as individuals involved in scientific and philanthropic projects,” Vast said in a release.

Vast plans to have Haven-1 operate alone in Earth orbit; the spacecraft will then be attached to a larger space station as a module. Its ultimate goal, Vast says, is to create a massive space station with an artificial gravity field that could be launched on a SpaceX Starship rocket. The rocket, which is still in development, exploded in mid-air during its first test flight in April. ◇

