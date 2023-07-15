Home » SpaceX and space debris: 25,000 course corrections to avoid crashing into something
Technology

SpaceX and space debris: 25,000 course corrections to avoid crashing into something

by admin
SpaceX and space debris: 25,000 course corrections to avoid crashing into something

They were a few hundred in 1963 and today they are more or less 34 thousand: one more than 80-fold growth in exactly 60 years for objects orbiting the Earth. Space junk that is not only a pollution problem but also a complication for new rocket or satellite launches.

Confirmation came recently from SpaceX, one of Elon Musk’s many companies, which reported that its Starlink satellites had to make more than 25,000 course corrections over the past 6 months to avoid collisions with other spacecraft and debris. It’s a remarkable figure, it’s double the same maneuvers made in the previous semester and it’s also a figure set to rise: according to many analysts, satellites of this type will be forced to make even a million course corrections every 6 months in order not to crash into something.

Space Strange lights in the sky over Northern Italy? It was only Starlink satellites that went into orbit of Emanuele Capone on August 21, 2022

What is Kessler Syndrome

It should be noted that all these objects are not large or very large: the European Space Agency, which has been keeping track of it for some time (Who), estimates that the number of 33,890 refers to those larger than 10 centimeters. However, that they are small does not mean that they cannot be a problem: if those present in lower Earth orbit can burn on their return to our planet, those that remain at over 36 thousand kilometers above sea level they can continue to orbit for hundreds of years.

It is true that actual space collisions have so far been rare: the last one was in 2021, when a Chinese satellite crashed into a piece of a rocket launched into space in 1996, but before that there had been no others in the previous 10 years. And yet, this growing space junk contributes to increasing the fear that the scenario imagined by the so-called will occur Syndrome in Kessler (Star Wars has nothing to do with it: that was the Kessel Run), according to which a constant increase in debris would cause an increase in collisions, which would cause an increase in debris and another increase in collisions, in a spiral that would end up making substantially Earth orbit is unusable.

See also  Samsung's new Neo QLED 8K, 4K TV, OLED TV series bring stronger sound and picture

If we add to these fears the fact that SpaceX itself has repeatedly reiterated its intention to increase the current number of satellites from 4,000 to 30,000 in the coming years, we understand why this is an issue to be addressed now and not in the near future.

@capoema

Subjects

You may also like

Savings deal: 50 gigabytes in the Telekom tariff...

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Takes Over San Diego Subway...

The ASUS RT-AX59U in the test, cheap, fast...

Lords of the Fallen: Exploring Dual Worlds, Deep...

Tips to protect smartphone from heat – TECHBOOK

The Creative Journey of Shigeru Miyamoto: From Donkey...

July 2023

Opel boss speaks plainly about electric car prices

Sonic Origins Plus: A Mixed Bag for Hedgehog...

Apple’s 15-inch Macbook Air Now Available in Taiwan:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy