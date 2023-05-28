SpaceX AX-2 Crew Hatch Close event: THIS is what you need to know about the upcoming NASA mission

Here we provide you with exciting news and background information on upcoming space events and space happenings. Today we report on the space event of the SpaceX AX-2 Crew Hatch Close on Tuesday, May 30th, 2023. You can read all the details about the SpaceX AX-2 Crew Hatch Close mission in this article.

Space events are usually processes that do not belong to the usual rocket launches. “Space events” not only report on engine tests or space walks, but also on landings of spacecraft, flybys and other maneuvers that take place outside the earth and are controlled by various space programs.

Axiom Space Mission 2 mission overview

The AX-2 crew will close the dragon’s hatch in preparation for undocking two hours later.

Most live events are broadcast directly from NASA TV. Here you’ll find the latest 24/7 channels on the exploration of the universe, as well as access to a range of other live programs, mission coverage, events, press conferences and rocket launches.

Under this link you can be there live when the SpaceX AX-2 Crew Hatch Close space event takes place.

What is the goal of Axiom Space Mission 2?

It is a Crew Dragon flight for the private company Axiom Space. The mission will carry a professionally trained commander and three private astronauts to and from the International Space Station. This crew will remain aboard the space station for at least eight days.

Status: Active

Where does the Axiom Space Mission 2 take place?

The mission takes place in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

What does the International Space Station (ISS) do?

The International Space Station (ISS) is a space station or habitable artificial satellite in low Earth orbit. Its first component was launched into orbit in 1998, and the first long-term residents arrived in November 2000. Since then it has been continuously inhabited. The last pressure module was installed in 2011, and an experimental inflatable space habitat was added in 2016. The station is expected to be operational by 2030. The development and assembly of the station continues, and for 2019 the launch of several new elements is planned. The ISS is the largest man-made body in low Earth orbit and can often be seen from Earth with the naked eye. The ISS consists of pressurized habitation modules, structural supports, solar arrays, coolers, docking stations, experimental bays and robotic arms. The ISS components were launched by Russian Proton and Soyuz rockets and by American space shuttles.

Key data on Falcon 9 rocket expeditions

Expedition Falcon 9 rocket beginning 22.05.2023 Department Axiom Space

Space programs and organizations involved in SpaceX AX-2 Crew Hatch Close

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION: The International Space Station program is linked by a complex set of legal, political and financial agreements between the sixteen nations involved in the project, which establish ownership of the various components, rights to crew and use, and responsibilities for regulate the rotation of the crew and the supply of the International Space Station. The project was created in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan as part of the Space Station Freedom project, as it was originally called.

These space organizations are involved:

Canadian Space Agency

European Space Agency

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Russian Federal Space Agency (ROSCOSMOS)

Editor's note: This text was created automatically based on current data from "The Space Devs".

Incidentally, the ISS can often be seen from Earth with the naked eye.

