SpaceX AX-2 Post Mission Press Conference: THIS is what you need to know about the upcoming NASA mission

Today we report on the press conference of the SpaceX AX-2 Post Mission Press Conference on Thursday, 06/01/2023. You can read all the details about the SpaceX AX-2 Post Mission Press Conference mission in this article.

Space events are usually processes that do not belong to the usual rocket launches. “Space events” not only report on engine tests or space walks, but also on landings of spacecraft, flybys and other maneuvers that take place outside the earth and are controlled by various space programs.

SpaceX AX-2 Post Mission Press Conference Overview

Upon returning to Earth from a 10-day mission in space, the Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) astronauts will attend a press conference to share their experiences and experiences made during the second all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) to highlight work done.

The Ax-2 crew includes Axiom Space Director of Human Spaceflight and Commander Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut, Pilot John Shoffner, and Saudi Space Commission (SSC) Mission Specialists Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi. Both are members of the first national Saudi class of astronauts.

Watch the SpaceX AX-2 Post Mission Press Conference live

What is the goal of Axiom Space Mission 2?

It is a Crew Dragon flight for the private company Axiom Space. The mission will carry a professionally trained commander and three private astronauts to and from the International Space Station. This crew will remain aboard the space station for at least eight days.

Where does the Axiom Space Mission 2 take place?

The mission takes place in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

Space programs and organizations involved in SpaceX AX-2 Post Mission Press Conference

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION: The International Space Station program is linked by a complex set of legal, political and financial agreements between the sixteen nations involved in the project, which establish ownership of the various components, rights to crew and use, and responsibilities for regulate the rotation of the crew and the supply of the International Space Station. The project was created in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan as part of the Space Station Freedom project, as it was originally called.

These space organizations are involved:

Canadian Space Agency

European Space Agency

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Russian Federal Space Agency (ROSCOSMOS)

