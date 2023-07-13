SpaceX Crew-7 Mission Overview News Conference Press Conference: THIS is what you need to know about the upcoming NASA mission

Here we provide you with exciting news and background information on upcoming space events and space happenings. Today we report on the press conference of the SpaceX Crew-7 Mission Overview News Conference on Tuesday, 07/25/2023. You can read all the details about the SpaceX Crew-7 Mission Overview News Conference mission in this article.

Overview of the SpaceX Crew-7 Mission Overview News Conference

NASA will hold a mission briefing for Crew-7.

SpaceX Crew-7 Mission Overview News ConferenceOriginal nameSpaceX Crew-7 Mission Overview News ConferenceEvent typePress conferenceMission typeExploratory human spaceflight When?25.07.2023Where?Johnson Space Center, Houston, TX, USARocket nameFalcon 9LiveLink

Watch the SpaceX Crew-7 Mission Overview News Conference press conference live

Under this link you can be there live when the press conference of the SpaceX Crew-7 Mission Overview News Conference takes place.

What is the goal of the Crew-7 mission?

SpaceX Crew-7 is the seventh flight of a Crew Dragonspaceship crewed to the International Space Station as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Status: Active

Where does the Crew-7 mission take place?

The mission takes place in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

What does the International Space Station do?

The International Space Station (ISS) is a space station or habitable artificial satellite in low Earth orbit. Its first component was launched into orbit in 1998, and the first long-term residents arrived in November 2000. Since then it has been continuously inhabited. The last pressure module was installed in 2011, and an experimental inflatable space habitat was added in 2016. The station is expected to be operational by 2030. Development and assembly of the station are ongoing, and several new elements are scheduled to become operational in 2019. The ISS is the largest man-made body in low Earth orbit and can often be seen from Earth with the naked eye. The ISS consists of pressurized habitation modules, structural supports, solar arrays, coolers, docking stations, experimental bays and robotic arms. The ISS components were launched by Russian Proton and Soyuz rockets and by American space shuttles.

Space programs and organizations involved in SpaceX Crew-7 Mission Overview News Conference

COMMERCIAL CREW PROGRAM: The Commercial Crew Program (CCP) is a manned space program operated by NASA in cooperation with the American space companies Boeing and SpaceX. The program operates rotations between International Space Station program expeditions, transporting crews to and from the International Space Station (ISS) aboard Boeing Starliner and SpaceX Crew Dragon capsules, in the first manned orbital spaceflights operated by private companies.

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION: The International Space Station program is linked by a complex set of legal, political and financial agreements between the sixteen nations involved in the project, which establish ownership of the various components, rights to crew and use, and responsibilities for regulate the rotation of the crew and the supply of the International Space Station. The project was created in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan as part of the Space Station Freedom project, as it was originally called.

These space organizations are involved:

BoeingNational Aeronautics and Space AdministrationSpaceXCanadian Space AgencyEuropean Space AgencyJapan Aerospace Exploration AgencyRussian Federal Space Agency (ROSCOSMOS)

Incidentally, the ISS can often be seen from Earth with the naked eye.

