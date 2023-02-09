SpaceX will prevent the use of the Starlink satellite internet network by the Ukrainian military, which until now relied on the service to control drones. The decision, explains the president of the company founded by Elon Musk, Gwynne Shotwell, was taken because Starlink “wasn’t meant to be used as a weapon.” A clear reference to reports that the Ukrainian military is using the Starlink service to control drones. Then Shotwell launches an accusation against the Kiev army, guilty of having used the service disregarding the agreements and pacts made with the company.

The reason for the turnaround of Musk’s company

Starlink shipped their internet connection kits shortly after the Russian invasion. Musk on Twitter then had pledged his support to the Innovation Minister of Kiev, Mykhailo Fedorov, sending antennas for internet reception to the country. Ukraine in recent months has been using remote-controlled aircraft to locate enemy positions, target long-range projectiles and drop bombs. “There are things we can do to limit their ability to do that,” the company president said, referring to the use of Starlink with drones. “There are things we can do that we’ve already done.” Shotwell, however, declined to specify what measures SpaceX has taken.

Using Starlink with drones is beyond the scope of a deal SpaceX made with the Ukrainian government, Shotwell said, adding that the contract was intended for humanitarian purposes, such as providing hospitals with broadband Internet. banks and households affected by the Russian invasion. “We know the military uses them for communications, and that’s fine,” he said. “But our intent was never to have them used for offensive purposes,” he added.

The importance of Starlink for Ukraine

SpaceX, on Musk’s decision, had sent several trucks of Starlink terminals to Ukraine. A move that has allowed a large part of the country to remain connected to the Internet thanks to the signal received from over 4,000 SpaceX satellites. In the following months other terminals arrived, bought and given to Ukraine by the governments of Washington and Paris.

Undoubted the role played so far by Starlink for the fate of the war. Russia is well aware that it has tried on several occasions to disturb the signal arriving from SpaceX satellites. But so far, as Musk has always claimed, the company has been able to harden the software that powers the service, evading Russian attacks.

When asked if SpaceX envisaged using Starlink for offensive purposes in Ukraine when it decided to ship the terminals to conflict zones, Shotwell replied: “We didn’t think about it. I didn’t think about it. Our Starlink team might have it.” Done, I don’t know. But we learned pretty fast.” Result? The service has gone down numerous times in recent months.