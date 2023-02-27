Home Technology SpaceX, mission postponed two minutes before lift-off
SpaceX, mission postponed two minutes before lift-off

Last-minute technical problems forced SpaceX to suspend its attempt to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station on behalf of NASA. The countdown was stopped just two minutes after takeoff from Florida. SpaceX didn’t immediately say when it would try again. The next attempt could arrive as early as Tuesday 28 February. The problem was with the engine ignition system. Strapped to the capsule atop the Falcon rocket were two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and a United Arab Emirates astronaut.

Last-minute technical problems forced SpaceX to suspend Monday’s attempt to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. The countdown was stopped just two minutes before liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Technicians said the problem was with the ground equipment used to charge the engine’s ignition fluid. The launch team could not be sure that there was a full load.

Strapped to the capsule atop the Falcon rocket were two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and a United Arab Emirates astronaut. They had to wait until all the fuel had been discharged from the rocket – an hour-long process – before exiting. “We’ll just sit here and wait,” Commander Stephen Bowen had assured everyone. Bowen and his crew – including the first UAE astronaut assigned to a month-long mission, Sultan al-Neyadi – will replace four space station colleagues who have been up there since October.

The next attempt could arrive as early as Tuesday, February 28, although severe weather has been forecast along the East Coast in the emergency recovery area.

