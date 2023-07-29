SpaceX rocket pierces the ionosphere and unleashes “a kind of aurora”

As the sun is entering its maximum, the aurora borealis push further and further south. However, the lights in the sky seen in California are not the natural aurora show, but a strange phenomenon due to the SpaceX rocket launch.

Rockets release a lot of exhaust gases as they fly through the atmosphere. These substances can affect charged particles, especially electrons, which form the earth’s ionosphere, the ionized upper part of the earth’s atmosphere. The result is the formation of spectacular halos of light, very similar to those of the aurora borealis. The phenomenon itself does not have such a negative environmental impact but in the future it could cause quite a few headaches, a bit like Kessler’s syndrome.

A similar episode had already occurred in 2017 after the launch of Falcon 9. The following year, research was published quantifying the impact of the event. The study reports that the rocket “induced giant circular acoustic shock waves” causing a huge “ionospheric plasma hole”.

In fact, following the launch, a 70% reduction in the ionospheric electron content was recorded over an area of ​​almost a thousand kilometers in diameter. According to the scientists, this would have caused a error of about one meter in the positions calculated by GPS systems on the ground.

The 2018 article clarifies that most Falcon 9 launches have smaller effects, however future generations of rockets will have much larger payload capabilities and could produce similar and even more serious events.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

