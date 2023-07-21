SpaceX Shifts Focus to Starship Development as Top Priority, says Elon Musk

Create a news article using this content

Musk: SpaceX will ‘first priority’ build Starship

The space exploration company SpaceX successfully sent two astronauts to the International Space Station on the 30th of last month, and SpaceX will focus on Starship. According to an internal SpaceX email obtained by CNBC, Musk asked employees to regard Starship as the company’s “number one priority” and would immediately speed up the development process. In addition to focusing on reducing the risk of returning the Dragon capsule, Starship will also be regarded as SpaceX’s primary development goal.

SpaceX will now set the main goal of building Starship, a fully reusable rocket that can carry up to 100 people at a time for missions to the moon or Mars. Musk also asked SpaceX employees to devote a lot of time to the Starship development project in Texas to further accelerate the construction of the Starship.

SpaceX has raised nearly $1.7 billion in funding since 2019 and is currently valued at $36 billion. If SpaceX can raise funds and successfully develop three projects at the same time, namely the Dragon spacecraft, the Starlink network satellite and the interstellar spacecraft, the future of SpaceX will be limitless.

Starship Production Complex

Boca Chica, Texas pic.twitter.com/pd4ka93bv5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2020

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

