SpaceX, the Starship rocket reaches space for the first time

The second orbital flight test of Starship, the largest and most ambitious rocket with which Elon Musk’s aerospace company dreams of one day taking man to the Moon and then to Mars, ended with a halfway success. The Starship booster, launched at 2pm (Italian time) from Boca Chica, Texas, exploded in flight immediately after separation, before ditching.

The spaceship, however, continued its flight, reaching space for the first time. But then the second stage of the rocket also exploded.

The first attempt at orbital flight, seven months ago, ended with the explosion of Starship a few minutes after launch.

