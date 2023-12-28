SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy will launch the X-37B aircraft, one of the US Army’s most fascinating secrets.

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket set to launch secretive spaceplane for the US military

SpaceX’s massive Falcon Heavy rocket is set to take to the skies again Thursday night, this time to launch a mysterious spacecraft for the U.S. military. The rocket will lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:07 p.m. ET, carrying the X-37B military spaceplane to unprecedented altitudes. The exact destination of the space plane is unclear, adding to the intrigue of this mission.

Resembling a miniature NASA space shuttle with blacked-out windows, the reusable and fully autonomous X-37B has long captured the attention of space enthusiasts. The craft has previously conducted innovative research such as transmitting solar energy from space for use on Earth and studying the effects of radiation on seeds used to grow food. This mission, the seventh trip to space by an X-37B aircraft, promises to be particularly intriguing.

The launch will mark the first time the spaceplane has boarded a SpaceX Falcon Heavy, one of the most powerful operational rockets in the world. The Falcon Heavy’s capabilities may indicate that the X-37B is destined for more distant orbits, such as the Moon or Mars, according to experts in the space community.

The spacecraft’s final trip to space concluded in November 2022, with the craft logging nearly 909 consecutive days in space. The secretive nature of the X-37B’s activities has led to intense speculation, with some likening China’s recent launch of a secretive spacecraft to the X-37B, although no official photos or details have been released.

As the U.S. seeks to maintain a competitive edge in the modern space race, the X-37B launch marks an important milestone in ongoing research and technological innovation, with potential implications for space missions in the future.

