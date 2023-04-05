Home Technology SpaceX’s second-generation mini star chain satellites began to fall from space | TechNews Technology New Report
SpaceX's second-generation mini Starlink satellites began to fall from space

The first batch of second-generation mini-Starlink satellites upgraded by SpaceX had problems shortly after their launch at the end of February this year. Harvard-Smithsonian astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, who closely follows SpaceX satellites, pointed out in a new tweet that one of the larger and more powerful V2 Mini Starlink satellites could no longer hold up, and was restarted at 4:50 a.m. EST. Enter the earth’s atmosphere and burn up.

SpaceX originally planned to use the Starship rocket to launch the larger V2 version of Starlink satellites, but in order to increase the throughput of the satellite network to support the growing user base, the company first launched the “simple version” of the second-generation Starlink satellites, On February 27 this year, the first batch of 21 V2 Mini Starlink satellites was launched via the Falcon 9 rocket.

However, shortly after the launch, all walks of life discovered that these satellites were a bit immobile. For example, Starlink Insider has been monitoring the movement of the V2 Mini satellites. This website is also one of the first to notice that the V2 Mini satellites are slowly descending rather than ascending. Subsequently, Musk tweeted that the V2 Mini satellites were out of order as expected, some of which will be de-orbited, and others will continue to be tested.

Jonathan McDowell, another astronomer who has been tracking SpaceX satellites for a long time, pointed out in his latest tweet that 3 V2 Mini satellites are currently trying to increase their altitude and try to reach the working orbit, and another satellite numbered 30062 has performed a controlled de-orbit maneuver; Starlink Insider also The deorbit trajectory of the satellite before re-entering the atmosphere was recorded.

As mentioned before, it is unclear how many new V2 Mini satellites need to be de-orbited, but it has been confirmed that one of the small partners cannot support it.

(Source of the first image:SpaceX/Twitter

