Home Technology SpaceX’s Starship rocket will send an SUV-sized rover to the moon in 2026
Technology

SpaceX’s Starship rocket will send an SUV-sized rover to the moon in 2026

by admin
SpaceX’s Starship rocket will send an SUV-sized rover to the moon in 2026

Astrolab FLEX

Although the Starship rocket has not successfully achieved its first flight, SpaceX really does not have to worry about no customers. Earlier, a startup called Astrolab signed a deal with SpaceX to secure a spot on Starship’s uncrewed mission, which is expected to launch as early as mid-2026. “This is SpaceX’s first commercial cargo contract to go to the lunar surface.” Astrolab CEO Jaret Matthews told the New York Times, and he also revealed that other customers besides his own company will participate in the mission.

Astrolab is currently developing a vehicle called FLEX (Flexible Logistics and Exploration), which will be about the size of an SUV and equipped with a robotic arm that can be used for cargo handling. The maximum speed of FLEX can reach almost 24 kilometers per hour. While loading equipment and supplies, it can also be used by up to two astronauts. According to Astrolab, once it successfully lands on the moon, FLEX will become the largest rover on the lunar surface, and there are already customers who want Astrolab to use FLEX to deliver goods in Starship in 2026.

“Ultimately our goal is to have fleets of rovers on both the moon and Mars,” Matthews said, “and I really believe that these vehicles can eventually be catalysts for the extraterrestrial economy.”

See also  Microsoft officially abandons Win10 21H1! will not receive any security updates or patches | XFastest News

You may also like

[Hot Talk for Gaming Fans]ASUS Game Handheld is...

iOS 16.5: This is in the iPhone update

Patterns in Software Architecture: The Pipes and Filters...

29. April 2023

Corsair Katar Elite Wireless unboxing evaluation: ultra-lightweight wireless...

Sony declares war on bulky in-ear headphones

New research: Mysterious radio bursts come from the...

Retrofit Android Auto, Apple Carplay & DAB+: displays,...

Three-color new love for iPhone: “Disheartened” is not...

Smart home, smart beehive: How heatable honeycombs help...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy