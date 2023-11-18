SpaceX’s Starship Unmanned Spacecraft: A Success or a Failure?

SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft, which is considered one of the most powerful ever built, took off on a second test flight on Saturday. It reached an altitude of about 145 kilometers above Earth before engineers lost contact with it.

The flight did not achieve all the objectives of Elon Musk’s private space company, but it did overcome some of the problems that affected the previous launch. The two parts of the rocket managed to separate as planned, but then the lower booster exploded after detaching, and a few minutes later it was learned that the upper part of the rocket, known as the ship, had also been lost.

Losing a rocket is generally considered “non-nominal”, which in space jargon means not ideal. SpaceX’s philosophy is to analyze all the data from the launch, figure out what went wrong, and then try again.

The vehicle’s maiden flight in April exploded spectacularly four minutes after taking off, and the remains fell near the Gulf of Mexico.

The most recent launch saw the upper part of the rocket, the Ship, continue on its way. However, just before or after the goal was met, the onboard computer essentially destroyed the vehicle to ensure that any debris would fall into the Atlantic Ocean and not over Africa.

While the launch was not entirely successful, it has provided valuable data for SpaceX to analyze in order to improve future test flights.

