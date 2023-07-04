Spanish Game Media Reveals Testing of Nintendo’s New Console, Suggesting Earlier Announcement

Spanish Game Studio Testing New Nintendo Console, Possible Release Date Announcement Coming Soon

In a surprising turn of events, a Spanish game development studio has reportedly received a testing kit for Nintendo’s new console. This revelation has sparked speculation that the release date for the highly anticipated console may be announced in the near future.

Nintendo officially stated in May that there would be no new console launch in 2023. However, a tweet from Spanish game media personality Nash Weedle suggests otherwise. Weedle, known for accurately revealing the release of “Metroid Survival Fear” in 2021, hinted that the new console is currently being tested in a Spanish studio.

Although Weedle did not disclose the name of the studio, it is believed to be the same studio that assisted Nintendo in developing the award-winning game “Metroid Survival Fear” by MercurySteam Entertainment. If this is true, it could mean that the announcement of Nintendo’s new console will come earlier than expected.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa previously stated that there were no plans to release any new consoles in 2023, including before March 31, 2024. However, during a recent Nintendo shareholder meeting, Furukawa hinted at the development of new consoles, stating that the new generation of consoles will continue to support all existing Switch works.

The news of a possible new Nintendo console comes after six years since the launch of the current host, the Switch. Over the years, rumors about a new generation of hosts have spread on the internet. Earlier this year, a YouTuber even released a video claiming to have a development kit for the rumored Switch 2 or Switch Pro.

With Nintendo’s policy of secrecy, the leak of a testing kit in Spain is seen as a significant boost in their relations. It suggests that the development of the new console is in its final stages, potentially leading to an imminent release date announcement.

As fans eagerly await further details, it is important to note that Nintendo has not officially confirmed any information regarding a new console. However, if Weedle’s revelation proves true, it could signal an exciting new chapter for Nintendo and its loyal fan base.

(First image source: Nintendo)

