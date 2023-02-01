Maybe even in response to the launch of the campaign against abusive sharing of passwordswhich also started in Italy from 1 February (as the picture below demonstrates)Netflix has announced a couple of interesting news for subscribers to its Premium plan.

Premium is the most expensive subscription among those offered by Netflix: 17.99 euros per month for 4K resolution and simultaneous viewing on up to 4 devices. As of today, according to what has been explained, there are two more features that will please audiophiles and those who travel a lot.

Spatial audio

The first new feature is support for Spatial Audio, available on smart TV, on the computer but also on smartphones and tablets: Provides an immersive experience similar to cinematic sound, without the need for additional equipment, and is available in more than 700 titles of the Netflix catalog, including Stranger Things, The Watcher, Wednesday e Glass Onion.

From the company they have clarified that the contents with Audio Spaziale will be characterized by a specific label and easily recognizable but that to find them, just type “spatial audio” in the search bar.

Downloads on 6 devices

Furthermore, given that market research and analysis have “demonstrated that subscribers would like to be able download movies and series to watch offline on multiple devices, especially when traveling and switching between devices,” Netflix has increased the number of download-enabled devices 4 to 6 at a time for Premium subscribers.

For the other floors, it remains the limite al download on one or two devices at a time.

