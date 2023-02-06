Home Technology Speak for me: giving one’s voice to those who no longer have one
Technology

Speak for me: giving one’s voice to those who no longer have one

by admin
Speak for me: giving one’s voice to those who no longer have one

In April 2021 I underwent vocal cord surgery. I knew that for a few days, maybe weeks, I would not be able to speak. So before the operation I decided to have my voice cloned.

That is, I decided to sample it and transform it into software capable of speaking for me through artificial intelligence. It was a pioneering thing behind which there was a serial innovator, Marco Trombetti, who twenty years ago together with his wife founded a company that has become a world leader in translations assisted by artificial intelligence. Trombetti was passionate about the potential opened up by the artificial reproduction of the voice and at the time he imagined a platform where, for example, he could find the most suitable voice for dubbing or for a podcast.

A new market in which to launch your own startup. The sampling of my voice went very well and I told about it on Repubblica. Pino Insegno, a very successful actor and voice actor, read that article. For some time he had been looking for an instrument through which he could give the voice to those who have lost it due to an illness and Trombetti’s platform seemed made for it. Less than two years have passed and yesterday “Voice for Purpose” was launched, to give the voice back to all ALS patients. Theirs or, if they have already lost it, their own too, by donating it.

The news

With 3 seconds of our voice the AI ​​will make us say things we never said

by Pier Luigi Pisa

See also  "Dragon in Man" series producer confirms "Dragon in Man" will not provide English dubbing version - Computer King Ada

It’s incredibly simple: you can do everything online, in a short time, just speak and register for half an hour to get the sampling and ensure that any text is then read by that same voice. Trombetti says: “Patients cry with joy when they understand that they will not lose their voice”. It is the profound meaning of innovation: trying to make the world better every day, improving people’s lives.

You may also like

Meet Bard, Google’s answer to ChatGPT

Apple, here are the tools for controlling the...

Massive ransomware attack on Italy… Actually no

Doubts about “The Day Before” not decrease but...

Google announces Bard. Here are the differences with...

🎮Abandoned by humans, we gave birth to Nintendo...

Google announces Bard, the AI ​​you can talk...

We Shouldn’t Worry About The Last of Us...

Google announces Bard, the AI ​​you can talk...

Dual OLED display, creative use!! ASUS Zenbook Pro...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy