1. “Special Attack Era G2 Fighter” is a Steam porting of Freedom World, a free-for-all shooting ARPG. The code-free test will start at 10:00 am on January 18, 2023, and the test will end at 16:00 pm on February 6. The purchase price on Steam is NT$278.

2. We fight freely in this world to complete various tasks, follow the protagonist “Born Pierron” to experience this chaotic and chaotic doomsday world, and jointly explore the truth of the demise of the old human world, and thoroughly investigate the black hand behind the story.

3. The opening teaching guide is quite interesting. You can carry three types of long-range weapons, melee knives, and grenades. The instructor will let us use various weapons in actual combat in various scenarios.

4. God’s perspective 3D scenes, terrain height difference, block character modules, shooting, close combat, driving, running, aiming, rolling, jumping. Kill the swarming zombies and experience the unparalleled pleasure of mowing the grass. The main missions have rich plots, the characters are dubbed in English, and the whole body is painted vertically.