Home Technology “Special Attack Era G2 Fighter” will start the test on January 18th Gene Agent Steam Transplanted into the free world to brush treasures and shoot ARPG | Refreshing battles Various equipment Rich missions Free world Vivid dubbing to explore the truth
Technology

“Special Attack Era G2 Fighter” will start the test on January 18th Gene Agent Steam Transplanted into the free world to brush treasures and shoot ARPG | Refreshing battles Various equipment Rich missions Free world Vivid dubbing to explore the truth

by admin
“Special Attack Era G2 Fighter” will start the test on January 18th Gene Agent Steam Transplanted into the free world to brush treasures and shoot ARPG | Refreshing battles Various equipment Rich missions Free world Vivid dubbing to explore the truth

1. “Special Attack Era G2 Fighter” is a Steam porting of Freedom World, a free-for-all shooting ARPG. The code-free test will start at 10:00 am on January 18, 2023, and the test will end at 16:00 pm on February 6. The purchase price on Steam is NT$278.

2. We fight freely in this world to complete various tasks, follow the protagonist “Born Pierron” to experience this chaotic and chaotic doomsday world, and jointly explore the truth of the demise of the old human world, and thoroughly investigate the black hand behind the story.

3. The opening teaching guide is quite interesting. You can carry three types of long-range weapons, melee knives, and grenades. The instructor will let us use various weapons in actual combat in various scenarios.

4. God’s perspective 3D scenes, terrain height difference, block character modules, shooting, close combat, driving, running, aiming, rolling, jumping. Kill the swarming zombies and experience the unparalleled pleasure of mowing the grass. The main missions have rich plots, the characters are dubbed in English, and the whole body is painted vertically.

See also  The proof: iPhone 14 Plus, the big screen today costs less

You may also like

Google releases OSV-Scanner, a vulnerability scanning tool |

A new movie is in the works starring...

PS5 Pro Controller Unboxing DualSense Edge Super Egg...

The cute exploration adventure “Haven Park” is free...

Huge skyrim mod Skylight gets release date –...

Intel XEON CPU rumors: Sierra Forest targets 334+...

The new mobility ecosystem comes to life

Destiny 2 Year 5: The Good, the Bad...

Waving the flame through the fog side-scrolling action...

Monster Hunter Rise Gets PlayStation And Xbox Launch...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy