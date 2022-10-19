Riot Games’ PC platform first-person shooter “Special Warfare Heroes” has updated the new version of Chapter 5, Act III, and launched a new Indian spy “Harper”, whose professional positioning is “Field Controller”.

The new spy “Harper” is from the coastal areas of India. The whole body appearance and atmosphere have the same temperament as the hero and hero in Bollywood movies, as if he can create incredible miracles on the battlefield at any time.

As a “field controller”, “Harper” manipulates ancient technology and controls the power of “water”. Each exclusive skill is visually surging like a tidal wave, which can continue to stir up splashes on the battlefield. Turbulence and huge waves to launch a powerful attack, block enemy vision, or give allies a shield.

With the debut of the new agent, the new chapter 5, act 3 also advances the storyline and issues a battle pass for the new chapter. The new series of gun shapes “Runestone”, “Starlight Brigade” and “Rainbow Mirror Thorns”, new Graffiti, card faces and charms also appear at the same time, making the new version chapters full of ancient technology, mysterious adventure and joyful atmosphere.

In response to this revision, Taiwan Big Brother announced that it will be stationed at the WirForce Flower Expo from November 3rd to 6th, and will hold both online and physical events to celebrate the debut of the new spy. For more information about the game and event details, please go to Follow the official website and Facebook fan group.

The new Indian spy “Harper” who controls the power of the “wave” debuts

As a brand new field controller, “Harper”‘s exclusive skills “Ancient Water Wall (E)”, “Bulletproof Bay (Q)”, and “Dreadnought Wave (C)” have the ability to block the enemy’s vision, slow the enemy and give The effect of the friendly shield, and the great “Judgement of the Spring (X)” can summon a huge geyser pool on the ground, so that the enemies who enter the skill range will be continuously attacked and stunned.

In the design and creation of the new spy “Harper”, Riot Games invested a lot of manpower to investigate and research the local culture in addition to the visual presentation and balance settings in the game. Narrative screenwriter Joe Killeen said, “We are influenced by many Indians. Inspired by myths and legends, a spy with kindness, conviction and great power – Harper.”

The overall design of the new spy “Harper” in “Special Warfare Heroes” is in-depth and elegant in Indian local culture.

The new field controller agent “Harper” in “Special Warfare Heroes” can control the mysterious “Power of Water” on the battlefield.

“Ancient Technology” and “Interstellar Adventure” New Pass Creation Hidden Inspirational Stories

“Special War Heroes” Act 5 Chapter 3 Battle Pass, led by the new spy “Harper”.

In the update of “Special Warfare Heroes”, the world view has been advanced to the third chapter of the fifth act, and a new battle pass and related rewards for this chapter have been launched. The new “Rainbow Mirror and Thorns” series of shapes combines ancient technology and the natural mystery of rare flowers, while the creative inspiration for the new “Starlight Travel” magic color series comes from ancient adventurers positioning by the position of the stars. , the traditional way to get to your destination.

The gun charms, graffiti, and player card faces in the new pass are, as always, gathering information from all quarters for inspiration and design. What’s more special is that there is a deep story behind the “Corbyn Light” charm in this pass.

Integration designer Catalina Faerman revealed that “Corbyn was a player who struggled with cancer but tragically passed away. The Make-a-Wish Foundation previously named a star in his honor.”

“We were deeply inspired to create a gun pendant for Corbyn to commemorate him. We chose his favorite blue as the color of the crystal, and added his beloved astronomical elements to the outer frame of a wish. The coordinates of the stars, I hope this work can not only represent him, but also make him feel extremely proud.”

The new gun skins “Runestone”, “Rainbow Thorns”, and “Starlight Travel (with Symphony)” in the Special Warfare Heroes Pass.

In the new pass of “Special War Heroes” Act 5 Chapter 3, players can not only get free gifts, but also learn more about their favorite agents.

The “Light of Corbyn” pendant in the “Special Warfare Heroes” pass hides an inspirational and profound anti-cancer story.

