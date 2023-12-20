Spectacular: NASA publishes images of Uranus with unprecedented clarity

NASA Reveals New Images of Uranus Captured with James Webb Space Telescope

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has recently published new images of Uranus, captured with the James Webb space telescope. The space observatory has set its sights on the unusual and enigmatic Uranus, capturing a dynamic world with rings, moons, storms, and other atmospheric features, including a seasonal polar cap.

The images taken by the telescope also captured the faint inner and outer rings of the planet, including the elusive Zeta ring, which is the faintest and most diffuse of those close to the celestial body, as well as many of the 27 known moons on the planet.

Infrared wavelengths from the James Webb telescope have revealed a strange and dynamic world of ice full of interesting atmospheric features. This will help unravel the seasonal and meteorological effects that influence Uranus’ storms, essential for astronomers to understand the planet’s complex atmosphere.

Furthermore, Uranus can serve as a reference to study the almost 2,000 exoplanets of similar size that have been discovered in recent decades, helping scientists understand how planets of similar sizes work, their meteorology, and how they were formed. This, in turn, could improve understanding of our solar system as a whole.

The NASA statement concludes by emphasizing the incomparable resolution and infrared sensitivity of the James Webb telescope, which allows astronomers to see Uranus and its unique features with unprecedented clarity. These details, especially those of the Zeta ring, will be very valuable for planning future missions to Uranus.

The images captured by the space telescope offer a new perspective on the enigmatic planet, providing scientists with valuable information to deepen their understanding of the solar system. (With information from RT in Spanish)

