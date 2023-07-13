SPGame Launches “Forest Story”: A Thrilling Half-Beast Family’s Forest Adventure Mobile Game

SPGame, the popular gaming company, has officially launched their highly anticipated mobile game “Forest Story” today. The game, which features a half-beast family’s forest adventure, has already garnered over 1.5 million pre-orders, unlocking rewards for all players.

To celebrate the game’s release, SPGame has released a promotional video that showcases the exciting forest adventure that players can expect. The video, shared on the game’s pre-booking page, YouTube channel, and official Facebook fan page, highlights the adventurers’ battles against monsters in the beast language forest.

In the video, a peaceful forest is suddenly interrupted by the roar of an ancient beast. A mysterious monster appears and attacks the adventurers. Despite their efforts, the swordsman and archer struggle to defeat the monster. However, with the arrival of the gunner and their powerful cannon, the adventurers successfully repel the giant monster. The video aims to showcase the thrilling battles and companionship that players can experience in the game.

Alongside the launch, SPGame has also announced a number of server opening welfare activities. Adventurers who participated in advance reservation and store reservation activities are reminded to claim their exclusive reservation benefits. Additionally, players who participate in consecutive login activities can receive luxurious rewards, including limited weapons and costumes, for free.

To further celebrate the launch, SPGame has collaborated with celebrity groups and live hosts to promote the game’s unique gameplay. The popular coser group, known for their animal-inspired cosplays, has posted a celebratory message in their forest-themed outfits. Players are encouraged to follow the fan page and join the discussion group to interact with the group and leave messages for the official team.

For players seeking more information and guidance, popular YouTubers have created demo videos introducing the game systems and precautions of “Forest Story”. These videos offer beginners a valuable resource and also provide exclusive gift package codes for players to redeem.

“Forest Story” is now available for download, offering players an opportunity to embark on an incredible forest adventure with adorable half-beast characters. With the launch of the game, SPGame invites players to join the server opening activities, claim exclusive rewards, and explore the mysterious forest.

