For providers who manage the Spid system, digital identity, a new extension is looming. According to the results of the Sun-24 Hourswill be for two years. The government is working on this point while the simplification of the use of the electronic identity card (CIE) is underway in parallel: the two systems are destined to coexist until they converge in a single app, in practice towards the e-wallet, the European digital identity. A significant step is in the simplification of the Ministry of the Interior on the use of the electronic identity card on the move.

In the Chamber in the Chamber, the undersecretary to the Prime Minister with responsibility for technological innovation, Alessio Butti, Chiara Appendino (M5s) replied to an interpellation from the M5s at first signing on the Spid. «Sometimes we fall in love with acronyms, even forgetting their meaning – says Butti -. Spid, for example, stands for a public digital identity system and no one has ever thought of doing without a public digital identity system”. The undersecretary reiterates the need for convergence, but the agreements with Spid providers, expiring on April 23, will be able to remain standing (for Intesa, however, the stop has already been communicated). At least for another two years, from what has been reconstructed. The resources have also been identified to respond to the needs of the providers themselves, who have complained of an explosion in costs even in the face of the surge in identities provided (we are at 34.5 million). For Butti «it is necessary to start a serious process of rationalization of the digital identity system, through a single access tool for all public administration services and for the health service.

«We learn with relief that the government has retraced its steps and no longer intends to “turn off SpID”, as Undersecretary Butti had previously declared. Fortunately, this decision takes the line of previous governments, recognizing the importance of an innovative infrastructure that has greatly simplified the relationship between citizens, businesses and the PA,” he said Chiara Appendino, discussing the interpellation on Spid in the Chamber. «The attack on Spid was senseless and seemed more like an electoral campaign move than a proposal based on concrete data and analyses. With 34 million users and over 1 billion authentications since its introduction – observed Appendino – SpID is a fundamental element for the digitization of our country. We will closely monitor the government’s actions in the transition towards the European Digital Identity Wallet, an advanced-stage project that should be available from 2025″.