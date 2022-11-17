Following in the footsteps of “Marvel Spider-Man Remake”, another young man Miles Moras will follow his mentor Peter Parker to become a new generation of Spider-Man.

Of course, the new “Spider-Man: Miles Moras” also has more functional support on PC, including ray tracing reflections/shadows, higher game FPS and ultra-wide screen support. The game will be released on 11/19 Taiwan Time to launch.

The previous generation of RTX players can use DLSS 2 to obtain good acceleration, but the new generation of RTX 40 can use DLSS 3 to obtain stronger acceleration performance.

The RTX 4090 can accelerate from native 87.6 FPS to 186.2 FPS at 4K settings, while the previous generation RTX 3080 can accelerate from native 42.3 FPS to 90.1 FPS.

Dear PC players who love Spider-Man, you can pre-update the driver and wait for the official launch of the game.

source: nvidia.com