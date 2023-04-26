Home » Spielberg admits his biggest mistake
by admin
Without a doubt, “ET – The Extra-Terrestrial” is one of the best known and best films by master director Steven Spielberg. But today he regrets one of his biggest mistakes, which he only made 20 years after the premiere of the film.

Older readers may remember. More than 40 years ago, on December 9, 1982, “ET – The Extra-Terrestrial” was released in German cinemas and became a mega success. Even today, the science fiction film is one of the most commercially successful feature films of all time.

ET – The Extra-Terrestrial: Rewrite was a mistake, according to Spielberg

Twenty years later one appeared revised new version in theaters and later on DVD. In addition to new special effects, Spielberg also exchanged a very specific element. Instead of guns, the security officers suddenly had radios in their hands. According to Spielberg, he found the use of guns against children implausible.

He now regrets these corrections and sees them as mistakes. Spielberg recently admitted this faux pas in public. This happened at the “Time 100 Summit” of the magazine of the same name (source: Deadline).

Spielberg ruefully admits and comments on the clipping of weapons from the film as follows: “That was a mistake. I should never have done that.” The director immediately explains why: “ET is a product of its time. No film should be reworked through the lens we look through today – either voluntarily or by force.”

A realization that only matured over time: “The years passed and I changed my own views. I should never have interfered with the archiving of my own work and I do not recommend anyone to do so.”

Seen? A few years ago, ET made a brief return:

ET A Holiday Reunion advert

Currently on view: Originally on Amazon Prime Video

Ergo: In the end, directors tend to tend towards things “make it worse”. Even his colleague and friend George Lucas can sing a song about it. His new version of the original Star Wars trilogy also had to take a lot of criticism in the 90s. Sometimes you should just let the classics be classics and not tamper with them.

Meanwhile, by the way Corrected Spielberg’s mistake and so you can currently see “ET – The Extra-Terrestrial” on Amazon Prime Video as it was originally intended – including firearms again (watch on Amazon Prime Video).

