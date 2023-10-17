Spike Chunsoft Cancels Switch Release Plans for Fantasy Farming Game ‘Fae Farm’

Spike Chunsoft Cancels Release of “Fae Farm” for Nintendo Switch

October 17, 2023

Spike Chunsoft, the renowned Japanese video game developer, announced today that they are terminating the release plan for the highly anticipated game “Fae Farm” on Nintendo Switch. Originally developed by Canadian studio Phoenix Labs, the decision to cancel the Switch version release has come as a surprise to fans. Spike Chunsoft’s distribution partner in Taiwan, Jasden, also made this announcement public simultaneously.

“Fae Farm” is a fantasy-style slow farming management game that garnered significant attention during its promotion at Summer Game Fest and Nintendo Direct earlier this year. Despite its promising premise, the game has already been released on Steam in September with support for multiple languages, including Chinese. Additionally, the European and American versions of the game on Switch have already been released.

Initially, Spike Chunsoft had plans to launch the Switch version of “Fae Farm” in December. As recently as last month, they even announced physical version bonuses for the game. However, without any reason or prior warning, the company announced today the termination of the sales plan, including the Chinese and Japanese versions. The statement from Spike Chunsoft did not provide extensive details but simply apologized to players and cooperating manufacturers.

In a tweet posted by Spike Chunsoft Japan, they stated, “Due to various circumstances, we have decided to cancel the release of ‘Fae Farm: Welcome to Azoria, the Island of Spirits’ for Nintendo Switch, which was scheduled to be released on December 7th. We sincerely apologize to everyone who has been waiting for the release of this work.”

Although disappointed fans might not be able to play “Fae Farm” on Nintendo Switch, they still have the option to purchase the game on Steam if they are interested in experiencing the fantasy farming adventure.

Spike Chunsoft’s unexpected cancellation of the Nintendo Switch release for “Fae Farm” has left many fans wondering about the reasons behind this decision. As of now, the company has not provided any additional details regarding the cancellation, leaving fans and industry insiders speculating about the potential causes.

